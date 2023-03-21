City security cameras were a topic of interest at the City of Wayland’s meeting on March 9th.

After discussing recent theft in the area, mayor Jerry Fultz spoke on the situation.

“A few years ago, the city done a grant application with Homeland Security asking for cameras throughout the town,” he said.

Although they didn’t receive the grant at that time, Fultz said he believes their application was strong, and that the need still exists today.

“I’m not so sure that this isn’t still the best way for us to go,” he said. “People’s complaints before were that they may end up in the video without permission, such as capturing a front porch. That is probably a legitimate complaint, but we were attempting to focus on public right of ways and streets. And, yes, it may get some yards and so forth, but if the chief of police is the only one with access to those videos, then I feel comfortable. If we had cameras up, there would be a good chance of catching these crimes on film. It’s something we probably need to think about going forward. If we can’t get a grant, we may have to make an investment for cameras, if we can legally do it.”

Fultz then asked City Attorney Lisa Stumbo if she could get some information regarding what can and can not be done when it comes to public cameras. All council members were in agreement to do so.

The council then approved a resolution regarding legislation in Frankfort which would change the way city government elections are conducted.

“Basically, there are some people in the state legislature that want to turn city and county elections into partisan politics,” mayor Fultz said. “So, when you run for a city commissioner, they want you to run as a Democrat, Republican, or whatever. Right now, we are a non-partisan commission, but activity in Frankfort wants to turn these into partisan elections.

“I don’t think this is a good idea, so this was put together and if you all agree, I think it would behoove us as a city commission to send this to the League of Cities, who will send it on to Frankfort,” Fultz said. “I’ll also send a copy to our state representative and state senator” he said. The resolution was approved with no opposition.

The council then discussed possible action regarding a home within the city.

“We have talked and talked about it, and have tried through recent attorney’s to find different ways to get this property cleaned up,” mayor Fultz said. “I’m sure it is a health hazard. So, as a city, how do we move in that direction? I’ve asked Lisa about what we may be able to do, and what we can not do. If everyone is in agreement, we need to do something about it.”

Stumbo then discussed a couple of options with red flagging the property and presenting a citation under the city’s nuisance ordinance being the fastest. Mayor Fultz explained that the city has a nuisance ordinance, but they were never able to confirm who the property belonged to. Stumbo told the council that she had gotten that information.

“It can be sent to the last address and if it comes back, it has to be posted on the actual structure somewhere” Stumbo said. “After that, they have seven days to respond and if they do not, the violation is deemed final. Then, they have thirty days to protest the appeal.”

Stumbo and the council discussed what would take place after the 30-day period, and Stumbo told the council she would look into it and a time frame and get back with the council.

“If it works on this one and we get the process right and know we are legal, then it can be applied again,” Fultz said. The council agreed to proceed with what was in place and see where it goes.