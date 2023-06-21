The City of Wayland is finishing up a new addition to the city — a little league baseball/ softball field, which, according to an official in Wayland, is giving the community reason to celebrate after last year’s flooding.

According to Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz, the field was made possible due to a land and water conservation fund administered by the National Park Service.

“We were approved for the fund in 2012,” Fultz said. “This was a matching grant/fund: LWCF provided half and the city provided the other half. I believe it was $42,465 each, so $84,930 in total.”

Fultz said that the fund should be closed out within the coming week.

“Hopefully, Joe Jacobs with the Big Sandy Area Development District will be here next week,” he said. “He will be taking some pictures to send to Frankfort, documenting that we did what we set out to do in having a playable field. Then, we should be able to close that piece out.”

The city council approved a deed restriction for the property during their meeting on June 8.

“Part of the fund agreement restricts what this land can be used for,” Fultz said. “This has to remain, in perpetuity, a park or recreational area. I don’t anticipate ever having to go back through the process, but that is why we approved a deed restriction, in order to keep it a park or recreational area. As long as I’m alive and the mayor, I plan for the park to be here, and to keep developing it.”

Fultz said when the fund closes out, the city will be getting $10,000 back and that the money will be put back into developing the park.

The park currently has a fence, scoreboard, dugouts, a backstop and one set of bleachers.

“We are working on getting a concrete slab poured, which will be the beginning of a concession stand with a scorer’s booth overhead,” Fultz said. “We want to give kids, not just from Wayland but all over this area, a place where they can play ball and not have to go so far. Kids from over here have been going to Minnie, Allen, Prestonsburg and Wheelwright to play. That is fine, but hopefully we will get this in place and these kids will come here and bring kids from other areas as well.

“This has been the long-term plan, and I’m glad to say that we are getting closer,” Fultz said. “We need to create some stability. We have lived through a devastating flood, and haven’t had much to celebrate. Well, it’s time to celebrate something.”