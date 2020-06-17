On June 9, the City of Wayland held its regular city commission meeting held its second in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic, during which officials discussed several topics pertaining to the city.
Mayor Jerry Fultz opened the meeting complimenting the Floyd County Board of Education and Superintendent Danny Adkins for continuing the county’s lunch delivery program, which has been feeding kids throughout the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.
“I certainly would like to compliment the board of education and the superintendent on continuing that program, it’s really nice,” Mayor Jerry Fultz said. “It is a needed program and they are doing good things.”
Shortly after, the commission moved into the discussion of the cleanup project which was going on countywide last week. Just that day, in the City of Wayland, between five and six dump truck-sized loads of waste to the Floyd County landfill.
“We did something a little bit different this time but I think it worked out much better,” Fultz said. “Anytime you have a community this small and you haul five to six loads of waste to the county landfill that’s a lot of mess out of here.
“I breathe better today,” he added.
Next, Fultz moved into the discussion over the sidewalk along Ky. 7. Originally it was Jones Contracting who submitted the lowest bid on the project. However, certain guidelines were not met moving the council to the next lowest bid. BOCA Enterprises out of Hagerhill was awarded the contract.
“We kind of waited getting that project started because we needed an extra foot out here by the lodge,” Fultz said. “They would like to start down by Railroad Street and work this way (towards the lodge) in hopes that would give the lodge more time.”
The council also approved an $800 payment for grass cutting services, which is expected to save the city money going forward as well. According to Fultz, the lawn care will last for the remainder of the summer (into September) and will include the city park and the city hall lot.
One of the final things that was touched on in the meeting was the response for 2020 census for the City of Wayland.
“The response rate for last month (May) was 16.9 percent, which is one of the weakest in the state of Kentucky,” Fultz said. “I’m sure it is up a little bit this month but, if you haven’t filled out your census please do and if you know someone that hasn’t filled theirs out, please encourage them to do so.
“That is millions of dollars across the state of Kentucky and it comes down to hundreds of thousands, maybe millions here too,” he added.
