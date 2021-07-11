A Wayland man was arrested on several charges last week after Dist. 2 Constable Gary Nelson attempted to serve a warrant in the McDowell community.
According to a statement from Nelson, while Nelson was attempting to serve a warrant, Donovan R. Meade, 24, kicked Nelson and tried to push him out of the way while Nelson was putting him in his cruiser.
Meade, the statement said, attempted to run away, but Nelson, with the assistance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, was able to get Meade into custody and place him into the back of his cruiser.
The statement said Meade was served with two warrants charging him with several offenses, including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
In addition, the statement said, Nelson charged Meade with resisting arrest and third-degree assault.
Nelson said he is grateful for the sheriff’s department’s assistance.
“We can accomplish so much more when working together,” Nelson said.