The City of Wayland recently gave an update on acquisitions of property by the Federal Emergency Management Agency throughout the city.

“It’s a big deal,” said Jerry Fultz, mayor of Wayland. “We have got six properties and five property owners involved, so we are trying to move that project forward. We are trying to get to the point where the properties can be appraised.

“There is money built into the budget for appraisal, but we will also do an independent appraisal for each property” Fultz said. “Then, the property owners will be given the decision: take the FEMA buyout or stay there, and I’m glad that they have that choice. For those who stay, we want to make it safer. For those who want out, we want to accommodate them.”

During a special called meeting on May 18, the city council passed Resolution 2023-0001.

“It is an absolute necessity that we get this passed and submitted to the state,” Fultz said. “This keeps us in the good graces of making flood insurance available to the residents of Wayland.”

Council member Curtis Lee Jr. spoke about base flood elevation set within the resolution.

“What came to us recommended 2 feet above the base flood elevation, we went with 1 foot above though” he said.“It’s not retroactive, so it is only for new construction going forward.

“The idea is that at one foot above the base flood elevation (7 feet, 14 inches), existing structures are getting closer to being approved,” Fultz said. “They are probably close to that elevation because water hardly ever gets in the homes, but sometimes gets in the basements. The thinking is that without creating more hardships for those who want to stay, we can keep it within reason and keep them out of the floodplain.”

Fultz said changes need to be made for the future of Wayland and surrounding communities.

“We have to make a transition, and that takes money,” Fultz said. “ We stand to lose five to six homes and seven to eight families, and that is just in Wayland. There needs to be something developed on top of these mountains, and infrastructure will help. Long-term, how do we get people to higher ground in order to give them the option to stay in their home area?”

Fultz said the city council will be meeting with James Allen, who has agreed to be Wayland’s floodplain administrator, for further discussion before submitting the resolution.