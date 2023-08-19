The Floyd County community that suffered the most damage from flooding in the summer of 2022 will celebrate how it rebounded from the disaster during an event this weekend.
The event, “Celebrate Resilience, ” will begin at noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, in the old Wayland High School gymnasium.
Food vendors and resource booths will be set up from noon to 5 p.m. along with inflatables for children, a rock wall and other activities.
Interactive art stations will begin at 1 p.m. with a community art activity by Lacy Hale and Grace Henderson, a photography workshop by Malcolm Wilson and an interactive music session by Melanie Turner.
Live music will be performed by Jessy Workman at 2 p.m., followed by a community listening session at 2:30.
Pam Caudill will introduce resilience groups at 3 p.m., and legendary Belfry High School football coach Philip Haywood will speak at 3:30 p.m.
The event will wind down with live music by Coaltown Dixie at 4 p.m.
“Celebrate Resilience” will be hosted by the Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group in collaboration with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, the City of Wayland and St. Vincent Mission. Sponsors include the Pallottine Foundation, Arts for All Kentucky and the Christian Appalachian Project.