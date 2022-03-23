The City of Wayland will be joining in the Floyd County Spring Cleanup, set for April 11 through April 16.
The city will pick up items only on April 11, April 12 and April 13. As of July 2, according to a statement from the city, per new statute, the city will be enforcing new code violations, so residents are encouraged to take this time to clean up their area.
Residents may take their trash to Waste Connections at 200 Garth Hollow Road, Martin, during the spring cleanup free of charge. This includes all trash except tires, batteries, oil, items containing freon and construction debris.
Pickup of all white items, such as appliances, needs to be coordinated with Joe Reynolds.
Contact the office of Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams at, (606) 886-9193, for more information.