A beloved Eastern Kentucky physician lost his battle to pancreatic cancer last week.
Dr. Michael Douglas Goble 40, of Floyd County, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, at his home.
Goble graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 2008, where he specialized in Family and Internal Medicine.
Goble was also lead member of Highlands ARH’s Physician Covid Team. Not only did he dedicate his talents to Highlands Regional Medical Center, Goble was also affiliated with Lexington VA Medical Center and Select Specialty Hospital Lexington. Goble traveled as far away as Texas to fight the disease.
Goble is survived by his mother and father, wife and children.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 29, with burial following in Gethsemane Gardens.