Interim Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd is getting right to work in her new role, announcing the selection of Jennifer Wells, as the special education consultant for Floyd County Schools.

Wells has worked as an educator for 20 years, where she was a primary teacher at Prestonsburg Elementary and as a middle school special education teacher at Adams Middle and Duff-Allen Central Elementary.

Shepherd spoke of the vital experience Wells brings to the position and the school district.

“Jennifer brings almost two decades of classroom experience with her to this role for our district and has served as the lead for the school special education team. She’s also a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT), a rigorous certification process that most certainly demonstrates her commitment to growing professionally,” Shepherd said.

Wells, not only works with kids in the classroom, but is very engaged at her church teaching Youth Group, Sunday School and Children’s Church.

“Working with such wonderful exceptional students and their families has fueled my passion about providing equitable opportunities and learning experiences to help students reach their full potential and achieve success in their future endeavors,” said Wells

Wells goal is to provide whatever support necessary, and to maximize opportunities for the students of Floyd County.

“I’m eager and look forward to being a support within our learning community. I’ve worked with the best students, staff and administrators throughout my career and appreciate all the support I’ve received from colleagues along the way— This new role will allow me to help more people and to provide more opportunities for students and staff,” Wells said.

Wells must work with Shepherd and other board members as they navigate the reopening of Floyd County School’s back to full time status.

“Our district leadership team and I look forward to working with Jennifer more closely and are excited about what she brings to the table. It’s going to be an amazing year and we are thrilled to be planning our 2021-2022 school year,” Shepherd said.