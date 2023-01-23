The cities of Wheelwright and Wayland recently approved their participation in the Hazard Mitigation Plan, making them eligible for relief aid from FEMA in the case of future flooding or other natural disasters.
“One of the requirements is that each governing body within a district, counties and cities, adopt the resolution” Eric Ratliff of Big Sandy Area Development District said to the council of the City of Wheelwright. “It has to be completed and adopted because it affects your flood insurance money” he said. The plan was adopted unanimously among council members.
Jamie Pinson of Big Sandy Area Development District reiterated the importance of the plan to Wayland at their council meeting.
“The Hazard Mitigation Plan is required by FEMA in order to be eligible for flood relief money” he said. “The plan is updated every year, and we do a complete re-do every four years. This was a re-do year. Nothing substantive in the numbers or charts has changed from the last one.
“Once every community within the county passes this, it will be added to the resolutions. Then, the final plan will be uploaded to our website” Pinson said.
“One of the main things in the plan is repeated flooding events in counties or cities,” Pinson said. He said this information comes from the Big Sandy District talking to the communities and counties about such events.
“This is for the region, we need to be a part of it,” said Mayor Jerry Fultz.
The city council unanimously approved the resolution making them a participant in the plan.