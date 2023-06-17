The City of Wheelwright voted to open up a gate on city property during a special called meeting on June 9. Council member Bub Tackett brought the idea to the meeting, saying it was landlocked and blocking public hunting access.

“I have reached out to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and we have a wildlife management area landlocked” he said. “The easement is the same as it was when they last mined it, which is the slate dump road with the gate.”

Tackett said that even though the city owns where the gate is, the gate is blocking access to the WMA.

“The easement is on city property, so you have to cross it to get to the WMA” he said.

Tackett said the coal company, Elkhorn Coal, received elk tags for turning the property over to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for public hunting, and that the easement transferred as well.

“When another coal company became a wma, I wondered if this Wheelwright tract would too,” Tackett said. “So when I was elected to the city council I looked into it, and it is a wma. Nobody knew about it, and they couldn’t get to it even if they did.

“That property is taxpayers property too,” Tackett said. “When you have 60 acres of city property that’s closed off, and you have to cross it to get to public property, it is landlocked. The public should be able to use it.

Tackett made a motion to open the gate and the motion was approved.

Tackett said the property is called R&H Elkhorn Coal Wildlife Management Area, and is about 500 to 600 acres.