This week, the City of Wheelwright received word that it has obtained funding to construct a new water treatment plant to replace its current one which was built in the 1930s.
On March 22, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Wheelwright Mayor Don “Booty” Hall traveled to the state capital as Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers announced approximately $14.2 million in grants for six Eastern Kentucky economic development projects, which will be made possible through the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program.
According to officials, the projects in Floyd, Harlan, Laurel, Morgan and Perry counties, range from the construction of water treatment plants to robotic instruction and will revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through job creation and economic development. Since 2016, 54 projects in 21 counties have been selected for funding through the AML Pilot Program.
“These projects are creating good jobs, more opportunity and a healthier future for Eastern Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “ These projects mean drinkable water, training and re-employment for those who have been laid off. For many of our people, the projects will mean more peace of mind and a fresh start when so many need it as we emerge from this pandemic, from devastating storms and from the downturn in the coal economy.”
Through the AML grant program, Floyd County and more specifically the City of Wheelwright will receive approximately $2.05 million for the construction of a new water treatment plant. The new plant is set to replace an aging conventional sand filtration plant which is has been around nearly 90 years. The new plant, according to officials will assist the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center that was recently reopened after closing in 2012.
“The residents of the City of Wheelwright would like to thank Congressman Rogers and Gov. Beshear for their work in expanding access to clean, reliable water for our residents and businesses,” said Williams. “Wheelwright is a small community, so we really appreciate our leaders who look out for us and advocate for funding that will help us continue to recover from losses in the coal industry.”
According to Rogers, while his funding was designed to help our coal mining communities recover from the downturn of the coal industry, it will also serve as an essential resource as our rural Appalachian region recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that these grants will help meet important needs in our region, from improving access to clean, reliable water to opening new opportunities for jobs in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
“I appreciate the work of Gov. Beshear and Secretary (Rebecca) Goodman to keep this program moving despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic. Congratulations to all of our communities that have competitively earned these grants,” Rogers said.
Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman selected the projects for initial vetting by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). More than 70 applications for funding in 2020 AML Pilot year were received by EEC’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands.
“These projects are being initiated and developed by people who live and work in these communities,” Goodman said. “They have a stake in making their communities better and that is why these projects succeed.”
