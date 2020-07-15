The City of Wheelwright is looking to increase its police presence within the city after a Wheelwright cop car was broken into, with the culprit still at large.
On Wednesday, July 8, during its regular meeting, the Wheelwright City Commission discussed the need to hire an additional police officer as well as a new police chief for the city, after an incident occurred which involved an individual breaking into the city's police cruiser.
According to commissioner Andy Akers, who oversees the city's law enforcement on behalf of the commission, around the week of June 24, the city's police cruiser was broken into and the commission believes there could be several items missing.
Mayor Don "Booty" Hall said that the culprit is still at large and the city recently approved a $200 reward for any information regarding the individual who may have broken into the cruiser.
The commission also recently approved searching fro a new full-time police officer, as well as a new chief of police. Commissioner Bobby Akers said that the commission should raise the pay rate for the vacant police officer position, as according to him, it may help increase the interest for the opening, something of which the other members agreed upon.
According to Hall, he recently reached out to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton regarding possibly entering into an agreement in which the Prestonsburg Police Department would provide police presence for the city of Wheelwright. However, he added that nothing is set in stone as he said the call was just an inquiry, but he hopes to discuss the situation with Stapleton more going forward.
