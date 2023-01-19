The City of Wheelwright is currently accepting applications for their city attorney.

“We are preferably looking for somebody that has a little bit of city government experience, or experience with city dealings,” Mayor Don “Booty” Hall said. “However, we are not saying they have to have that. Right now, we are going to see who applies, vote and go from there.

“The only thing that will be required is to attend city meetings and give us information when needed,” Hall said. “If they do any extra work, they would charge us for it. What we pay them monthly is simply a retainer to have them.”

The city, Hall said, has questions that legal counsel can answer.

“A question may be asked at one of the meetings that we don’t know the answer to, but a lot of the time the city attorney will,” he said. “The importance of having a city attorney is that they can fill us in on what’s legal and what’s not legal. If we are deciding on doing something, we can find out if it’s legal, and if it is something that the attorney would recommend.”

Hall said the last two city attorneys have been great, but went on to be judges.

“As soon as we have a few applicants, we will have a special-called meeting and hire somebody,” Hall said. “We don’t want to make a lot of decisions without a city attorney to advise us.”

Anyone interested in the city attorney position can contact Wheelwright City Hall at, (606) 452-4202.