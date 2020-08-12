Recently, the City of Wheelwright entered into a contract with CoreCivic, after the city’s legal counsel made sure a to include clause that requires at least 30 individuals be employed at the facility.
During its special meeting on July 28, the Wheelwright City Commission approved Mayor Don "Booty" Hall to enter into a contract with CoreCovic, which will help reopen the city's prison facility as well as ensure that local jobs will be provided to the area.
According to City Attorney Tyler Green, the original proposal, which the commission received a week before, would have eliminated a reversion clause.
"What that reversion clause requires is that a minimum of 30 employees be up there at the prison at all times,” Green said.
According to Green, the city doesn't need to lose that clause as they want to promote individuals working at the facility.
Green said that since the commission hasn't exercised that clause over the last few years, CoreCivic has paid the city around $12,000 to $13,000 a month.
Green said he worked with representatives from CoreCivic to basically continue the last two contracts, which would not eliminate the clause, while allowing the commission to receive nearly $13,000 a month from CoreCivic.
"After two years, if there are employees up there working, then we'll take a look at this again," Green said. "They may not pay you after two years, but you're still going to have the reversion clause and you'll be able to collect tax revenue from the employees working at the prison.
"I think it's a good deal for the city, the prison and it's a good deal for the future employees," he added.
According to CoreCivic officials, the hope is for the facility to begin moving inmates in around the first of September. The prison hopes to eventually employ more than 200 staff and officials have been working towards its reopening since Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to move forward with the facility in May.
