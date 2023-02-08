The City of Wheelwright is gearing up to begin a city-sponsored basketball league: Wheelwright Youth Basketball.

New city council member Bub Tackett brought the idea of the league to the city council during a special meeting on Jan. 31, during which the council approved the measure.

“ They remembered when it failed in the early 2000s, but when I brought them a list of 215 kids signed up, they knew it would work,” Tackett said.

Tackett said when he moved back to Wheelwright, he put his name in for city commissioner, hoping to make it a better place for his kids and all the kids around the area.

“When I was a kid, we had a league but it faded away,” Tackett said. “After McDowell’s league faded away, there were no leagues nearby. A whole generation of kids have missed out on youth basketball. I knew it was much-needed because our kids need more activities and we had the gym sitting down there.”

Making the league through the city government has benefits, according to Tackett.

“It’s a city-run league, so we have city money we can put in if we don’t raise enough money,” he said. “We are raising money though, and a lot of people are wanting to sponsor it. It’s going to be free to kids. My goal is to have a concession stand and take up some door money, maybe $1 or $2 because we have an electric and gas bill on that facility and in order to make everything free for the kids.”

Tackett said that, other than a new scoreboard, the gym is ready. The city council is currently working on purchasing a new scoreboard.

The league, Tackett said, is a group effort and will be getting underway quickly.

“I’m filling rosters now,” Tackett said. “The first day of games is set for Feb. 28. We are going to run it until the little league starts at least, and hopefully have a tournament the first week of April.

“I envision the whole community in that gym on a Saturday,” Tackett said. “We are going to try to help everybody, especially every kid, have an awesome Saturday in the City of Wheelwright. It’s a little basketball league, but it’s a big step forward for the City of Wheelwright.”