Recently, the Wheelwright City Commission voted to have its annual Easter Egg hunt which will take place at 1 pm on April 3.
During its regular meeting on March 17, the Wheelwright City Commission unanimously voted to move forward with its plans to host its annual Easter Egg hunt. According to Mayor Don "Booty" Hall, the Easter Egg hunt will follow Gov. Andy Beshear's guidelines related to the holiday and ensuing activities and he added that the commission will be providing masks for the event.
"It's my mindset, that if we can have this thing and do it safely, we need to," Hall said. "Our kids here have gotten to miss out on some key stuff that we normally do for them because of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Hall added that he believes the city can conduct the hunt in safe way and now that vaccination process has been open for some time now, he recommended the commission have the hunt so that its younger residents can have some of that, "holiday spirit," which he said wasn't the same during Halloween and Christmas.
The commission agreed with Hall's sentiments and unanimously voted to have the hunt at the city pool on Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m. According to Hall, kids will receive baskets, as well as have the chance to win free bicycles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.