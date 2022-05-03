Wild Health, in partnership with Wild Labs, announced April 26 that it has expanded accessibility to influenza A and B and COVID-19 testing from the comfort and convenience of their patients’ homes in Floyd and Pike counties.
According to a statement from Wild Health, through a simple scheduling process, patients can now make appointments online and over the phone for a time of their choosing. Once an appointment has been made, a Wild Health Mobile Collection Specialist will be assigned and arrive on the date and time selected to administer your private and confidential influenza and/or COVID-19 test.
Like many of the food delivery apps, the statement said, Specialists will keep in contact with patients and provide an ETA, updates, and notice of arrival.
Additionally, a telehealth visit with a licensed provider is now included with Wild Health testing services. Patients will receive a 3-5-minute virtual visit to discuss symptoms, possible exposure and answer any questions they may have.
As a courtesy to Wild Health staff, patients are asked to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their visit. If patients do not have a mask of their own, one will be provided, the statement said.
"Wild Health is expanding its ability to increase access to influenza and COVID-19 testing by meeting our patients where they live,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Operations and Training. “As an organization, we are committed to breaking down barriers to testing to ensure anyone who would like to be tested is given that opportunity.”
Appointments can be made at, www.wildlabsky.com, or by calling (859) 594-7408.
Once patients make an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email and their Wild Health Collection Specialist will call or text with an approximate time of arrival.