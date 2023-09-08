Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner squared off Sept. 8 over the Amber Spradlin murder case, with Williams calling for a new prosecutor and Turner responding that he and Spradlin’s family are “baffled at the request.”

Williams’ request for a new prosecutor came in a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron made public, while Turner made public his response letter, in which he asks that Williams “stop interfering in the case” of the murder of Spradlin, who was found dead of multiple stab wounds at the residence of local dentist Dr. Michael McKinney in June.

Williams said in his letter that, due to the circumstances of the case, both he and many in the community believe the case needs involvement from an outside special prosecutor.

The letter goes on to explain the circumstances of the case.

“Around 10 a.m., on June 18, Prestonsburg’s E911 center received a telephone call from Dr. McKinney to report a young female was lying dead in his Floyd County home,” the letter states. “In response to dispatch questions, Dr. McKinney identified the victim as Amber Spradlin and stated he believed she had been murdered. He described a bloody crime scene and obvious wounds to Ms. Spradlin’s body. E911 immediately dispatched law enforcement and emergency personnel to Dr. McKinney’s residence. Homicide investigators from Kentucky State Police Post #9 are overseeing the criminal investigation.”

The letter then details some of the medical examiner's findings that Spradlin had been stabbed multiple times.

“It was a violent assault,” states the letter. “The entire community was shocked and alarmed by this tragedy.”

The letter goes on to point out the close and significant ties Dr. McKinney has with several of the elected county officials and the concerns of those officials.

“The circumstances surrounding Ms. Spradlin’s death, and the relationships of individuals present at Dr. McKinney’s residence, have become the focus of intense public debate and speculation,” the letter states. “…Some fear there are too many personal conflicts among those responsible for seeking justice — and those possibly involved with her murder. Ms. Spradlin’s family members are questioning these close, personal relationships and wondering if they may cloud the independence and judgement needed for this case.”

Williams wrote that the validity of the concerns may never be known, but the public needs reassurance. The letter states there is a growing anxiety in the community that, if arrested, those involved will not receive the harsh penalty they deserve.

“I firmly believe the Spradlin family and public must have complete confidence in our criminal justice system, and the best way to achieve this now is through the timely appointment of a special prosecutor,” the letter states.

In his response to Williams’ letter, Turner stated he was only made aware of the request for special prosecution when it was published by media sources.

“I found this out from the media, as you did not bother to send me a copy of the request or consult me in any way prior to making this request,” states Turner’s letter.

Turner’s letter goes on to address Williams expressing concerns and public skepticism on social media.

“As you know, the county judge-executive’s office has absolutely nothing to do with any criminal investigation being conducted by the Kentucky State Police and my office,” states Turner in his letter. “You have zero knowledge about the investigation or the tremendous amount of work that has been done.”

Turner’s letter further states the family of Amber Spradlin did not request a special prosecutor to be appointed for the case.

“My office and the Kentucky State Police are in constant communication with the family of Amber Spradlin, and they are fully aware of the status of the investigation,” states the Turner letter. “The family contacted me today and advised me that you did not consult them at all about your request for a special prosecutor. Further, they have stated that they are completely opposed to any such request and will be asking the Attorney General’s office to deny your attempt to change prosecutors in the case.”

Turner’s letter states that William’s actions have added more stress to the family, who wishes for the commonwealth’s attorney to remain the prosecutor in the case.

“They are extremely upset that you would make such a request on their behalf, against their wishes and without having the decency to even consult with them,” state Turner’s letter.

Turner’s letter also says the family intends to sue Williams personally in response to the decision to move the 911 call center.

The letter said the family has, both publicly and privately, blamed Williams for Amber’s death.

“Given all of this, the family and I are baffled as to why you would make such a request,” states Turner’s letter. “I have no conflict in this case and no relationship of any kind with anyone at the home when Amber Spradlin was killed. The only thing we can conclude is that you made this unilateral request against the family’s wishes in a pathetic attempt to gain some political advantage or to rehabilitate your tarnished image over the 911 fiasco that many in the public, including Amber’s family, have blamed you for.”

Turner’s letter continues by requesting that Williams to cease further interference in the case.

“On behalf of the family, my office and the Kentucky State Police, we are asking that you stop interfering in the investigation,” states Turner’s letter. “Your office has nothing to do with the case, and you have no legal authority to interfere and obstruct the investigation by trying to take the case from the elected commonwealth’s attorney against the wishes of the victim’s family.”