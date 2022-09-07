Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams penned a letter to federal and state legislators, calling for counties to be helped to perform dredging, or clearing of waterways within their purview, weeks after historic flooding devastated areas of Floyd County.

“After the historic flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky and the devastation that followed, it has become overly apparent that we have to start working on long term solutions to sustain Eastern Kentucky moving forward,” Williams' letter read.

The most recent flooding is the latest in a long line of floods the county has faced. Williams said there is no contingency plan for the amount of water as the July floods brought

“It is not possible to plan for 11 inches of rain in such a short period of time, but there are mitigation measures that we can take as local officials to lessen the effects of the flooding in our region,” Williams said.

Currently, the process to dredge a creek or stream requires two permits. According to Williams, permits usually take between 30-90 days to be completed.

The permits allow for 200 feet of stream on both sides. Once this section is complete, the process must be repeated for another 200 feet.

Those processes, Williams said in the letter, add up to “regulatory roadblocks” to the dredging process, which, while not totally responsible for the flooding, have added to the problems.

“If this current trend continues, all the counties in the Eastern Kentucky region will be broke because of the continued cost to address flooding and the loss of population,” Williams wrote. “It’s time to prioritize human life over minnows, crawdads and salamanders. I have 39 reasons why — the lives lost due to the flooding.”

All creeks and streams in Eastern Kentucky, Williams wrote, are currently filled in with silt and are choked off to the point that they only carry minimal amounts of water.

“The problem began with the increased enforcement of stream mitigation projects in the last 15 years,” he wrote. “The justification for the state and federal regulators was the increase in enforcement to protect the (aquatic environment) minnows, crawdads and other forms of creatures who inhabit these streams. No thought was ever given to the residents that live alongside these streams and how these regulations would destroy their lives.”

In the letter, Williams is calling for funding for dredging to be performed, as well as a streamlined permitting process.

“Your support is paramount to us addressing this issue and unfortunately we can’t wait,” Williams wrote. “Our communities and way of life is slowly being washed away.”