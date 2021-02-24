Much of last week saw Floyd County, and many other parts of the region, get hit by a winter storm which left tens of thousands of families in the region. without power for several days
As of Feb. 22, according to Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Floyd County was "blessed" to not see near the damage that other counties or areas. Williams said that all roads are clear, thanks to the work from the County's magistrates and all road crews which worked to salt and scrap the roadways.
"Everyone did a great job is trying to get our roads clear last week," Williams said. "With school starting back in the county, I think everyone knew the importance of making sure these kids have safe roads during their travel."
Despite power companies working around the clock, there are still several individuals who are without power. Williams said as of presstime Feb. 23 that number was around 50. He said those outages are isolated incidents, due to where some of the homes are located. Williams said that, to his knowledge, work is ongoing in an attempt to restore power to those residents.
On Feb. 18, the fiscal court also distributed food baskets to help many families in the Abbott area who were affected by the power outages. Williams said that he would like to thank Bonanza Freewill Baptist Church and Frank Rudder from the Allen Fire Department for their help in making the distribution possible.
During its regular meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court on Feb. 22, Solid Waste Director Joe Reynolds said that any garbage that was not collected last week due to the weather will be picked this week. Reynolds added that the department will double its hours and double back to ensure all garbage collections are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.