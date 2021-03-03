Torrential rainfall over the weekend caused numerous problems in Floyd County, from swollen creeks and streams, to mud slides, road damage and power outages.
According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the devastation is at a "countywide" level. Williams said that there are areas that appear to have been hit harder than other areas. He added that it seems, the farther downstream a place is, the more water.
"The southern part of the county doesn't have the large-sized fields, as it's more narrow hollows," Williams said. "And what we're seeing in the southern part is a lot of these hollows and roadways are washed out."
The further down stream, towards the Martin, Maytown and Garrett areas, there is still a good amount of water, according to Williams. Regarding the City of Martin, Williams said that to his knowledge, the water has began to recede.
"This is a major event," Williams said. "We haven't seen flooding like this since 1984 and it's certainly going to involve a long-term recovery effort."
Due to many roads throughout the county being damaged or completely washed out, Williams said, the court is expecting it to be three to four months before things can get back on track. Williams said the court is asking county residents to please be patient as crews work on road conditions.
Williams said road crews were out early Monday morning, as soon as the roads cleared up. In Left and Right Beaver, Williams said, individuals were there assessing damages in order to try and get a game plan together on how to move forward.
"We've got contractors on sites working the areas where the water has receded," Williams said. "But, there's a lot of areas where the water hasn't, so we can't get in there and do our assessments yet, and/or start the cleanup process."
Williams said that court employees have assisted in rescue operations and evacuations, but he added that his hat goes off to the local law enforcement, as well as the Floyd County Rescue Squad for their work in helping county residents who have been in need.
"The Floyd County Rescue Squad has gone above and beyond," Williams said. "I was with them at 10:30 last night and they were attempting to rescue individuals in the city of Martin. It was cold and it was very challenging. But, these people get out in the elements to try and help people and I can't thank them enough."
Williams said that if any county residents have sustained damage to their home, then they should contact the American Red Cross at, (859) 302-3904. He added that the Red Cross is attempting to help individuals who have been displaced due to the water. Williams said that the court is also asking anyone who has had any water damage done to their home, for them to contact the Williams’ office at, (606) 886-9193. Williams said that doesn't include damages done by slides or ditches being washed out.
"We need folks who have experienced water damage to call with a name and an address in order to do an assessment," Williams said. "The reason for that is because if we meet a minimum threshold on the number of homes that have been damaged, then we will qualify for individual assistance."
Williams said that individual assistance is what the court wants to track, as it allows the residents throughout the county to receive individual assistance.
According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, most of the city's damage was done to infrastructure. Stapleton said that in the Mays Branch area, there were three separate drains that blew out. City crews began pumping water on Sunday, Stapleton said, in preparation for the heavy rain which was scheduled.
Stapleton said that there are a few areas in which water is still covering the roadway. He added that last night, water began starting to get in the roadways of some lower located places residing downtown, but as of Tuesday morning, Stapleton said that this has been the first day that he's seen the water levels go down.
Due to the flood gates located near the bridge on Ky. 114 being closed, all the water within the city drains there, where it then collects and is pumped out over the gates. Stapleton said that process has aided the city in seeing minimal damage compared to what could have been.
"It was a plan that was devised many years ago," Stapleton said. "We have four large pumps in there that are checked and maintained daily, so when we need them, they're there. That's exactly what happened this time because we needed them."
According to Stapleton, the city has a list of slides or areas where water has covered the roadway and even some roads that were damaged. The city, he said, is working to identify the items on the list which would be deemed the most "expensive or dangerous" and that is where the work is expected to be completed first.
"We'll be busy for the rest of this week and maybe a little bit next week, just trying to get everything cleaned up," Stapleton said.
The Floyd County Rescue Squad began on February 28, 1958 because of the worst school bus disaster in the nation. Recent flooding in the area, began fatefully on that same day, according to Floyd County Rescue Squad Co-captain John Hunt. Due to the flooding, crews from Floyd County Rescue Squad have answered 47 calls with 90 rescues including beloved pets.
Hunt said that the rescue squad has worked with all the "outstanding local departments throughout the county and that due to the large amount of damage throughout the region, Floyd rescue squad has answered calls in Johnson, Magoffin and Martin counties.”
According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office who has been actively assisting in aiding residents, as of Tuesday morning the following roadways are still closed:
• Ky. 302 Water gap is still covered with water
• Ky. 302 Dewey Lake is still closed about half way around
• Ky. 1427 Abbott Creek is still closed just off of US 23
• Ky. 1428 in Martin is closed
• Ky. 1428 near Arkansas Creek is closed
• Ky. 194 Cow Creek and German Bridge area
• Ky. 1428 near the mouth of Cow Creek is open but river water is still over the roadway.
• Auxier going toward Fords Gap still covered with water and closed.
