As inflation continues to grip the country, Americans are paying more at the pump and supermarket than ever before.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, is not only chief-executive of Floyd County, but also has a financial background as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and said inflation will continue affecting everyday Floyd countians.

“What scares me, and me having a financial background is we’ve got inflation increasing at a rate that is not manageable,” he said. “Then, we have our supply-and-demand chain that has been disrupted to a point. What is concerning to me, is we’re going to wake up one morning and you’re going to have a Tesla, a Ford or a General Electric — one of these large companies — say, ‘We have to file for bankruptcy.’ They can’t get what they need,” said Williams.

Prices have steadily risen since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine, the cost of goods have skyrocketed.

The federal government reported an inflation rate of 7.9 percent in February 2022, the highest rate since January 1982. However, Williams doubts the accuracy of those numbers.

“That’s not even a realistic number.” Williams continued, “How can you say it’s at 7.9 percent when fuel costs have gone up 100 percent? Beef is up 50 percent, if not 75 percent.”

With the higher prices, Williams main concern is for those in Floyd County who are on fixed incomes.

“I look at the people I represent. 60% of people in Floyd County are on a fixed income and it’s devastating to them. They’re already struggling to eat and an extra $5, $10, $20 a month, that’s the difference in buying their medicine or not,” Williams said.

According to Williams, Floyd County delivers approximately 300 meals per day through the Meals on Wheels program to elderly individuals who don’t have the resources to take care of themselves. If not for programs like Meals on Wheels, many in Floyd County would go hungry.