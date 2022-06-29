Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams praised members of the Fiscal Court at the June 21 meeting for their help in navigating the many Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) projects ongoing in Floyd County.
“One of the things we do want folks to understand, the reason we come into the meetings and we discuss FEMA quite a bit is, we have a lot of our cash tied up in these FEMA projects and we’re just like any other business out there, we operate on cash flow,” Williams said.
Last year, during the worst of the pandemic, the FCFC set up a line of credit to deal with any emergencies that might arise. According to Williams, to date, Floyd County has yet to touch the funds due to responsible planning from the county’s department heads.
“We anticipated having to use that line of credit, but thanks to you all, we haven’t had to touch it and that’s just a testament to the work that goes on here,” said Williams.
Last year’s New Year’s Day flooding wreaked havoc on Eastern Kentucky, Floyd County, in particular. Approximately 200 FEMA projects are currently underway in Floyd County alone.