Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said this week that a recently-released audit report, in which issues were found, is not reflective of the current state of the county’s economy

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon’s office on March 23 released the audit of the Floyd County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2019, and listed several areas of noncompliance found during the process.

Included in the findings were that:

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court did not prepare a timely or accurate schedule of expenditures of federal awards;

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court did not have effective internal controls, review procedures, and oversight for the budget process;

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court did not properly disclose debt on the fourth quarter financial report;

• The Floyd County Fiscal Court was not in compliance with bid laws and failed to implement adequate internal controls over the bid process;

Williams said in a statement March 28 that, although the issues were minor, all have been addressed. Further, he said, the county is in a better shape financially than it was when the current administration took office in 2019.

“After assuming office in 2019 it came apparently clear that the financial situation at the fiscal court was bleak,” Williams said in the statement. “I inherited a financial situation that had spiraled out of control and the previous administration had not conducted and finalized any audits since 2015.”

As a result, Williams said, the court was three years behind on audits, the Senior Citizens program was five years behind and the county’s tourism program was behind four years. The court, Williams said, agreed to have Harmon’s office audit multiple years simultaneously in order to get caught up.

“This agreement was not the ideal situation because I was not afforded the opportunity to have the audits completed sequentially with an opportunity to address findings for the current years audit and subsequently correct those issues for audits going forward,” he said. “But my immediate concern was to identify the problem areas and address them as quickly as possible.”

Williams said many of the identified issues stem from actions taken in the first six months of the fiscal year, which were under the purview of the previous judge-executive. Since that time, Williams said, several actions have been taken, including the hiring of an experienced finance officer.

“This is the findings of the 2019 audit and, considering the size of our budget and the number employees, these findings are minuscule and not a cause for concern,” Williams said. “Of course, our critics want to give you the impression that the sky is falling and that we are incompetent and cannot run this county. Nothing can be further from the truth.”

The county, he said, currently has a $1.5 million “rainy day” fund and has received more than $10.7 million in grants and funding, in addition to numerous projects undertaken, including $5 million in asphalt work done in four years.

Two findings were linked to the Floyd County Detention Center.

• The Floyd County Jailer lacks internal controls over receipts and disbursements for the jail inmate and commissary accounts;

• The Floyd County Jailer did not maintain daily checkout sheets.

Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert answered in his response to the auditors that the jail has addressed the issues and hired a new commissary clerk.