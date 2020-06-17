Due to the COVID-19 virus, Floyd County voters will be seeing several different ways to vote in the upcoming June 23 primary and general elections.

According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, county residents will have three options to vote. The first option for voters was to go on online prior to June 15 and request a ballot which was then mailed to them to be mailed back.

The second option will be for those who choose to wait until Election Day to place their vote. According to Williams, the Mountain Arts Center will be the only in-person voting location. However voters could expect to see possible long wait times as there will be only three voting machines on-site.

The problem, according to Williams, is the fact that the state had started transitioning to the voting machines that will be used going forward. Currently, Williams said the county has three of those machines.

“If you want to vote in-person, you’ll have to drive to the Mountain Arts Center and vote down there,” Williams said. “They’re only going to have three voting machines so you’re going to have long lines.”

The third option according to Williams, would be for residents to call and schedule an appointment to stop by the Floyd County Clerk’s Office to place their vote. That process is currently taking place and individuals can call, (606) 886-3816, for more information regarding scheduling an appointment.

Williams said that he recommends scheduling an appointment with the clerk’s office so that individuals don’t experience those possible long wait times, before then commending the work the clerk’s office has done for the upcoming election.

“This all came down from the state,” Williams said. “The county clerk’s office has really had to bust their butt to deal with the absentee voting and prepare for this and they’ve done a great job.”

Williams said that he hopes that people can understand regarding this year’s voting is that its a decision that was made months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

“Everybody’s like, ‘well I feel comfortable going and voting today,’ well we do,” Williams said. “But this decision had to be made two months ago and there was so much uncertainty, at the state level, they didn’t know. That’s why they did it this way with just one location.”

Williams said those decisions were necessary in order to move forward with the June 23 election.