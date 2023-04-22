WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The riding season for the Hatfield-McCoy Trails has officially begun. Soon, the rumbling sound of ATVs and dirt bikes will be filling the streets of downtown Williamson for the Fourth Annual Dirt Days celebration.

The four-day festival will be held April 27-30 on West First Avenue, according to Ashley Hatfield, executive director of the Tug Valley Area CVB.

“We are really looking forward to this year’s Dirt Days,” she said. “It will be a really good event and bigger than ever.”

Hatfield said improvements to the traditional mud pit/drag strip have been done to correct portions of the mud pit, which she said in the past has had problems. These improvements, she said, include adding fill dirt and permanent lighting.

In addition, there will be more than 20 vendors on hand offering a variety of products, information and food, she said.

Hatfield said the arrangement for vendors will be set up differently this year. Last year the venue extended more than halfway down the length of West First Avenue. This year vendors will still be on that street; however, she said vendors will also be placed on Brick Street a little nearer to the mud pit.

“The new setup will create a more compact footprint and will make it easier for both riders and visitors at the mud pit,” she said. “This way people won’t have to walk as far and it allows our vendors to be closer to the activities as well. We think it will greatly improve the flow of foot traffic during Dirt Days.”

Josh Adair will headline the 2023 Dirt Days Concert. The Thomas Jude Band and Alex Blankenship will be the opening acts.

Admission to Dirt Days is free. However, Hatfield said those wishing to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trails or participate in the mud pit or drag racing will be required to purchase passes. Those passes along with Dirt Days tee shirts, maps, food vouchers and a variety of free merchandise are included in the registration packet.

They can be ordered online through Eventbrite (there is a link on the Dirt Days Facebook page) or can be purchased at the festival. Individual passes for the mud pit/drag races can also be purchased separately for participants who already have trail passes.

Schedule of events

• Thursday, April 27: Early registration and open trail riding;

• Friday, April 28: Registration, open trail riding, street vendors from noon to 10 p.m., off-road cruise-in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., mud pit and drag racing from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and D.J. music throughout the night;

• Saturday, April 29: Registration, open trail riding, street vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., photography-based poker run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a parade with the time still to be announced, mud pit and drag racing from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; live music and fireworks following the concert.

• Sunday, April 30: Open trail riding.