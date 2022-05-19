King’s Daughters has named Jennifer Wilson as its new manager of business development for the Southeast Kentucky Region, serving Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence and Martin counties.
Prior to joining King’s Daughters, Wilson was regional cancer control specialist with the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center, serving the Big Sandy/Fivco Area Development Districts. Wilson has also held roles as director of development and grants for Big Sandy Healthcare; associate director of the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Lexington; and admissions advisor for Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
In her new role, Wilson will be coordinating community outreach, education, and screenings for King’s Daughters. She can be reached at the Prestonsburg office at, (606) 886-0892, or via email to, Jennifer.Wilson2@kdmc.kdhs.us
Wilson received her bachelor’s degree in health education from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, and her master of science in recreation and sports administration from Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green.
Wilson and her husband, Derrick, their two children, and Labrador retriever Moses, make their home in Van Lear.