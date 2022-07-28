With more rain in forecast, Floyd dealing with flood damage

As torrential rains continued to hammer Eastern Kentucky into Thursday, July 28, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency for Floyd County and much of Eastern Kentucky.

The National Weather Service in Jackson reported 4.11 inches of rainfall as of Thursday, with more rain in the forecast.

According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, several areas in Floyd County have been hit hard.

“We usually get storms like this maybe once a year, maybe once every couple years. Now, we’re getting them every four, five, six months. The severity and the volume of water is amazing,” Williams said.

Williams says abandoned strip mines could play a factor in the volume of water coming out of the hollows.

“I can tell you this, more and more homes are going into these hollers, and if you look it’s where there were big strip jobs that have been abandoned. Williams continued, “You take some that’s 200 acres and there’s no vegetation on it now, that water is running off.”

Williams and crews were out surveying the damage and reported major flooding in the Cow Creek community.

“We had a major washout there at May Village. Corn Fork, going down by the lake has some damage and the Right Fork of Bull Creek, across from Kinzer Drilling does as well,” Williams said.

Most of the flooding, according to Williams, was in the narrow hollows where small creeks and streams are quickly overrun.

Though no official estimates have been made, Williams claims the damage in the Cow Creek area is extensive.

“They just had a huge amount of water in the Cow Creek area. It washed concrete bridges out, I mean, we’re looking at several hundred thousand dollars in damage just in the Cow Creek,” Williams said.

With more rain forecast over the next several days, flooding could intensify, officials said.