WoodmenLife Allen Chapter 714 recently provided a donation to help purchase additional supplies for students at JM Stumbo Elementary School.
“When our schools welcome back students this year they’ll face circumstances they’ve never encountered before. At WoodmenLife we have commitment to our communities and making a difference where we live,” said local WoodmenLife Representative Paul Adams.
A donation of $500 was made by WoodmenLife Allen Chapter 714 to JM Stumbo Elementary to help with supplies needed throughout the school year.
