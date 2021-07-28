At a special called meeting of the Prestonsburg City Council Monday, July 19, upon the nomination of Mayor Les Stapleton, the council voted in favor of promoting Prestonsburg Police Capt. Randy Woods to the position of chief of the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Woods’ appointment comes on the heels of the retirement of former Chief of Police Larry Woods, which went into effect at the end of June.

Chief Woods is no stranger to the Prestonsburg community, starting his career at the department 25 years ago. He then went on to spend 22 years in the Kentucky State Police, serving as a Trooper at Post 9 in Pikeville, a Squad Sergeant in Pikeville and Mayfield Post in western Kentucky. Woods also served as Sergeant supervising the Detective Squad and Administrative Functions at Post 9, and lastly, a Sergeant in charge of 40 counties Driver’s Testing operations.

Woods ended his 17-year supervisory career statewide as a sergeant in the Driver’s Testing Branch of the KSP.

Upon his retirement, Woods still felt he had more to offer. He rejoined the Prestonsburg Police Department as a school resource officer, patrolman and detective. He was quickly promoted to captain last year where he was in charge of operations.

The appointment of Woods wasn’t the only new business before the council.

Prestonsburg attorney B.D. Nunnery was also reappointed by the membership to fill the seat vacated by the passing of Don Willis, who was a longtime leader in Floyd County and councilman for 16 years.

The council also passed several resolutions regarding utilities, and the current low interest rates.

“With the interest rates like they are, ... we financed a couple things and saved some money— It’s always good when you save money,” said Stapleton.