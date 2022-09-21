PAINTSVILLE — Woofstock 2022 saw a great success, according to Animal Alliance of East Kentucky President Sha Reynolds, and will help the organization continue its mission of helping to spay and neuter animals throughout the region.

"We did quite well thanks to the support of Alley on Main and the communities we serve, as well as several from out of our area," Reynolds said.

The event was held at Alley on Main in Paintsville Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 and featured a raffle for a guitar signed by Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke and all of the Woofstock staff, as well as sales of signed prints and stickers by social media phenom and Appalachian artist Little Bubby Child, Reynolds said. The raffles and sales weren't the only thing available at the event, however, as it featured musical performances from Chelsea Nolan, Zoe Howard and Yellow Line, Troy Carlos and Band and Bek and the Starlight Revue on Friday, Sept. 16 and Eddie Jenkins and the 606 Sound (an emergency fill-in for Nick Taylor), Donnie Bowling, Brett Higgins and Sean Whiting.

"Closing the book on Woofstock 2022 and my heart is so full with all the love and friendship and help from the people who came to support, the wonderful owners and staff at Alley on Main, and most of all the amazingly talented artists who freely gave their time and talent to help Animal Alliance of East Kentucky, Inc.," Reynolds said.

The musical lineup was perfect for the event, Reynolds said, as it was evident the artists cared about the mission at hand.

"It was the perfect lineup because their hearts were in it to make the world a better place. And that was obvious on stage and made the event so much fun for us in the audience," said Reynolds.

Reynolds also offered thanks for those who attended and said that the event made her feel "recharged."

"Thanks to every person who was there -- you are the village we need to make a change," Reynolds said. "Sunday, I woke up feeling recharged and ready to take on the world again. Let’s go help some animals."

According to Reynolds, AAEKY has helped more than 1,500 animals to date and this event has helped to ensure that the organization will continue to help many more.

AAEKY, according to a statement from the organization, makes it their mission to promote the importance of spaying and neutering and campaign for low cost spay and neuter opportunities, raise awareness of humane treatment of animals through public education, increase volunteer participation and fundraising activities and participate in activities that result in the placement of companion animals in loving, responsible homes. The group facilitate this mission by offering vouchers to low income residents of the region (who apply and meet certain criteria) which allow them to get their pets spayed or neutered.

To learn more about AAEKY, find them on Facebook by searching for "Animal Alliance of East Kentucky, Inc.," and follow them for future events and information, or visit them online at, www.aaeky.org.