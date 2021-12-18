PIKEVILLE — A world-renowned pioneer of unlocking historic artifacts and scrolls spoke to more than 300 East Kentucky high school students on Dec. 2-3 and shared more about how he and his team unlocked the secrets of the ancient world by using cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Brent Seales, professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science at the University of Kentucky, is considered the foremost expert in the digital restoration of damaged and unreadable manuscripts, and he has worked to create and use high-tech, non-invasive tools to rescue hidden texts for 20 years, in an effort to restore them to humanity.

On Dec. 2-3, Dr. Seales visited Allen Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Pikeville to share more about his research with about 370 high school students from 10 high schools in Pike, Floyd and Johnson counties. He also met with a group of professional engineers, educators and business people at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Dec. 2, in an effort to share more about his research and the value of relics, science and technology in preserving history. The events were coordinated by CEDAR, Inc. and Bit Source, LLC, in partnership with the UK College of Engineering.

CEDAR, Inc. President and Executive Director John Justice expressed the importance of having Dr. Seales share his research with Eastern Kentucky students.

“This is the highest level of computer science that you can get. He’s at the very top of his field,” Justice said. “He’s the one who created, discovered, invented the process to read what has never been able to be read before with ancient artifacts. It’s important for our kids to be exposed to this so they can see what’s possible.”

Dr. Seales and his team created cutting-edge computer science and visualization technology that allowed them to “virtually unwrap” a scroll that had previously been considered unreadable for about 40 years.

The scroll, which was found by archaeologists in En-Gedi, Israel, in 1970 and remained in storage for 40 years, was badly burned, and it could not be physically unwrapped. In 2015, Dr. Seales and his team virtually unwrapped the ancient scroll, and they discovered that the artifact is the oldest copy of the beginning of the Book of Leviticus, believed to have been written between the second and third centuries A.D., according to UK.

During his presentation, Dr. Seales said that the ability to read unreadable documents was a combination of digitization, spectral imagining, tomography (a technique for displaying a solid object through X-rays), and virtual unwrapping. Through these scientific techniques, they were able to create a complete image of the unreadable scroll, create a virtual simulation of the scroll and slice and unwrap the virtual simulation into several pieces, which can then be lined up to read what is inside the document.

“What we developed is an entire set of steps to move from the scanning using tomography, to the reading using virtual unwrapping,” Dr. Seales said.

He compared the process to that of a baker baking bread. If a baker puts a Pi (3.14) symbol with red dough on top of regular bread dough, and rolls up the dough so that the red symbol is rolled up inside, then the red symbol becomes unreadable. This represents the contents within the unreadable scroll. Then, the baker puts the dough into the oven, which represents the eventual decay of the parchment from time and natural elements.

Once baked, a baker cannot see the red symbol unless the bread is broken apart. Therefore, someone must slice the bread, unwrap each slice to read the contents of the red dough in each slice and put the traces of red dough from each slice together side-by-side in order to read the red dough. He said this is basically the process by which his team unwrapped the contents of the unreadable scroll — except his team conducted this process virtually, rather than physically cutting open

Dr. Seales, who is a Christian, said that he never thought he could help impact the discovery of an ancient artifact conected with a location from the Bible.

“When I was a kid thinking about Dead Sea Scrolls and other things, I never thought that I would be able to work on material, on relics, that came from places that I could read about in the Bible,” he said. “It just didn’t seem possible.”

To the students, Dr. Seales emphasized the importance of science and using it as a powerful resource to restore relics from the ancient world.

“Science can give us a way to get back what was lost, or at least redeem it in a certain way for study or for analysis and for discovery,” he said.