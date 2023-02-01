The Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group has announced that World Renew, a Christian-based disaster relief organization, will be coming to Floyd county to aid flood victims.

“I believe they can help, but we have to get the word out,” LTRG co-chair Missy Allen said. “I want people to know that World Renew is a legitimate operation, and not a scam. So, if folks come to see them and their representatives are asking them questions regarding flooding, they need to answer them.”

Allen said the group will be in the county for just under two weeks, — from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17.

“They will be at the Floyd County Community Center at Martin the first week, at Wayland gym annex the second week and at McDowell Senior Citizens Center both weeks,” she said. “We are setting them up in these locations in order to try to make it convenient for people, and encourage them to come out.”

Allen said the LTRG hopes to get an idea of who still needs help after the flooding and what kind of help they need.

“This is an unmet needs assessment” Allen said. “Hopefully, it will help us get an idea of who needs help and what all needs done. This has been the biggest struggle: figuring out how many people are still being affected and how we can help.”

Allen said she knows some folks who still need help, such as those staying at Jenny Wiley Campground.

“But, I know there have been people who have slipped through the cracks,” she said. “I don’t care if FEMA helped them or not, we still need to know if they have needs. We hope to take the information from this assessment, and hook these people up with a case worker.”

Allen stresses that if people talk to World Renew, all of their information will be kept confidential.

“We just want to see what we can do to help,” she said. “We can’t promise anything, but we will do what we can to help people. We are going to have limited funds, but we will prioritize and help as many people as we can.”