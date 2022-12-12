This weekend, high school students from across the region will have the opportunity to develop and pitch new business ideas at CEDAR Inc.’s Entrepreneurial Community Improvement Program (E-CIP) Regional Challenge.

According to John Justice, president and executive director at CEDAR, E-CIP’s purpose is to help students learn the importance of entrepreneurship in the digital economy, and through that, how they can become a part of improving their community.

Justice said E-CIP will provide students with several learning opportunities and experiences.

“A really important component,” said Justice, “is working together as teams.”

The students will be working in teams of five, Justice said, and each team will choose either a need that needs to be met or an opportunity that exists within their community as a topic. From there, they will determine a specific idea around which to build a business that will address their chosen topic while adding value to the community.

The teams will then create a business plan, build an app or website and prepare a presentation of their overall project that will be delivered at the Regional Challenge Pitch Competition in front of a panel of judges and possible founders, Justice said.

He went on to say students will learn the importance of working with others possessing diverse abilities, with each individual contributing their own unique skills to the overall project.

It is important for team members to highlight and work off of their various strengths, Justice said, as that makes a cohesive group.

“If everyone in an orchestra played the same instrument,” said Justice, “then it wouldn’t be an orchestra.”

Along with learning how to work with others, Justice said, the students will learn the components of a business plan and how to develop and build an app or website.

Students will also gain knowledge and experience in publicly presenting their work, Justice said.

Competing in the Regional Challenge, Justice said, will be 12 teams from 12 schools across 11 counties.

The 12 teams consist of the first, second and third place winners from the four District Challenge Pitch Competitions that previously took place.

The teams include Shelby Valley, Belfry, Betsy Lane, Ashland Paul Blazer, Russel Area Technical Center, West Carter, Harlan Independent, Red Bird Christian, Middlesbrough, Craft Academy, Buckhorn and Leslie County.

According to Justice, the teams will be scored on five components, which include pitch, app/website, business plan summary, venture viability and presentation style.

The teams will be scored by a panel of qualified judges, Justice said.

The panel includes Dr. Clarke Leichte, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Coleman College of Business; Rick Newsome, president and chief executive officer of Community Trust Bank; Kristin Norman, digital strategy coordinator of SOAR; Darlene Howell, director of customer relations at Appalachian Wireless; Amanda Clark, manager of external affairs at Kentucky Power; Anne Jewel, president and chief executive officer of Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs; and Dr. Ron Hustedde of University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Department of Community Development.

“The students are judged by people of ability and credibility,” said Justice.

The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) will be hosting the E-CIP Regional Challenge Pitch Competition, Justice said.

Much like the District Challenges, the Regional Challenge will produce first, second and third place winners, Justice said, where team members from each team will receive a prize.

First place team members will receive a $1000 scholarship to UPIKE as well as a $300 gift card, second place team members will receive a $200 gift card and third place team members will receive a $100 gift card.

Justice said CEDAR is very grateful for E-CIP’s sponsors, Appalachian Wireless and Kentucky Power.

He also expressed gratitude for E-CIP’s partners, which include Ashland Community and Technical College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Hazard Community and Technical College, Southeast Community and Technical College, UPIKE, Bit Source, SOAR, P2P LLC. and Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative.

The E-CIP Regional Challenge Pitch Competition will be held on the seventh floor of UPIKE’s Health Professional Education Building from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.