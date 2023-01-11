Vernis Adkins
Vernis Adkins died on December 10, 2022, in Largo Florida, at the age of 86.
Vern was born in Risner, Kentucky, (Floyd Co.) on August 1, 1936, and graduated from Prestonsburg High in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic, and served until 1962. After his service time, he moved to Lima, Ohio, and opened up his first business, Vern’s Marathon service station. He then worked for Unocal 76 Company, and went back into his own businesses, auto/truck stops and travel centers in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and retired in 1998 to St. Petersburg Florida.
Vern is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara K. Adkins (Prater); one son, Michael (Wanda) Adkins; two grandchildren: Christopher Michael (Jerah) and Ashley Lee (Jerad); and two great grandchildren: Christopher William and Camden Michael.
He was predeceased by his mother, Sina (Prater) Adkins; father, Samuel Adkins; one brother, Clarence “Bud” Adkins, and sisters: Clara and Virginia Risner.
Vern loved and enjoyed spending time on the water, lakes or the ocean where he and Barb lived on over the years. He also loved collecting/selling classic cars, with him and his son Michael owning classic cars over the years.
He will be missed by many, but will be looking down on us with his wonderful smile.
Arrangements were under the direction of National Cremation of Clear Water, Florida.
This is a paid obituary.
Vernon Bartley
Vernon Bartley, 79, of Caney Highway, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born on March 29, 1943, to the late Cecil and Bertha Newsome Bartley. He was the owner of American Truck Parts on Caney. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Sterling Bartley and Merlin Bartley; along with his two sisters-in-law: Katie Bartley and Hazel Bartley. He is survived by his wife, Ollie Jean Bartley; one son, Gary (Christie) Bartley of Ashland; one grandson, Christopher Michael Bartley of Raceland; two brothers-in-law: Ronnie (Judy) Mullins of Myra, Mack (Billie) Mullins of Elkhorn. Funeral services were held Monday. January 9, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Bill Mullins Cemetery at Elswick Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeannie Burchett
Jeannie Lynn Burchett, 49, of Auxier, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Roger Cole
Roger Eugene Cole, 55, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 8, at the House of Prayer, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brian Francis
Brian Wayne Francis, 49, of Garrett, died Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, January 12, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta Hicks
Loretta Hicks, 61, of McDowell, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bentley Family Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jenny Jones
Jenny Lee VanHoose Jones, 47, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Memorial services were held Friday, January 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Keathley
Gary Dean Keathley, 67, of Betsy Layne, died Monday, January 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Madison Martin
Madison Martin, 77, of Dema, died Friday, January 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Whitt Martin Cemetery, Dema.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Orville Meade
Orville Meade, 59, of McDowell, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Collins Family Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Peggy Pack
Peggy “Jane” Williams Pack, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Tackett Jr.
Jimmy Dicky Tackett Jr., 53, of Flat Gap, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bentley Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marcus Tackett
Marcus Ray Tackett, 33, of Ivel, died Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jaquary 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Shannon Thompson
Shannon B. Thompson, 50, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the U.K. Healthcare in Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kelster Williamson
Kelster Williamson, 64, of Kite, died Monday, January 9, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Wanda York
Wanda Lee Prater York, 881, of East Point, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.