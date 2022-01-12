Betty Ann Adams
Betty Ann Adams, 66, of Pikeville, died Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 9, at the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, Island Creek.
Burial followed in the Howell Cemetery, Island Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Adams
Nancy Adams, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman.
Burial followed in the Adams and Lewis Cemetery, Viper.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Hindman.
Colby Brent Akers
Colby Brent Akers, 44, of Dana, died Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, January 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, January 13, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Thomas Brown
Charles Thomas Brown, 52, of Whitesburg, died Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 8, at the Seco Pentecostal Church, Neon.
Burial followed in the Brown Family Cemetery, Neon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James A. Bryant
James A. Bryant, 64 of Virgie, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on October 9, 1957, to the late Bennie and Julia Ann Hall Bryant. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He is survived by his wife, Donna Bryant; three sons: Jamie Bryant of Virgie, Dennie (Brittany) Bryant of Virgie, Bennie (Loni) Bryant of Virgie; one brother, Terry (Sheryl) Bryant of Virgie; one sister, Renee (Chris) Wright of Little Robinson; four grandchildren: Caylee, Brayden, Carter, Paxton; along with his special close friends: Jeremy Johnson, Jordan Gibson, Landon Wright, Trey Wright, Matthew Bentley, Mason Athy, Brad “Buddy” Taylor, Zack Taylor and Daron Bryant. Funeral services were held Friday, January 7, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Brad Taylor and Frank Fleming officiating.
Burial followed in the Bentley Cemetery at Left Fork of Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Thelma Jean Burchett
Thelma Jean Burchett, 65, of Martin, died Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jervis Cemetery, Endicott, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bill Frank Caldwell
Bill Frank Caldwell, 76, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 13, at the Burchett-Caldwell Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy Don Cole
Billy Don Cole, 36, of Wheelwright, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 31, 1985, to Warren Cole of Melvin and the late Debbie Tackett Cole. Other than his father, he is survived by his fiance’, April Hurst; one son, Blake Cole; four daughters: Alexis Cole, Chloe Cole, Lakannya Hurst, Riley Hurst; two brothers: Brad (Kari) Cole of Weeksbury, Chad Cole of Melvin; along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 9, at the Weeksbury Community House of God with Vernon Johnson, Austin Johnson and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Temporary Garden Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Janet Crum
Janet Crum, 48, of Martin, died Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Daniel Crum Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ledoris Fields
Ledoris Fields, 84, of Langley, died Friday, January 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, the Elkhorn Park, Langley.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Wilson Creek, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rosie Goble
Rosie Boyd Jarrell Goble, 75, of Tram, died Friday, December 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 22, at the Riverside Baptist Church, Tram.
Burial followed in the Kidd Family Cemetery, Dana.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.theprestonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements were under the direction of Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
Fred Tyler Hicks
Fred Tyler Blaine Hicks, 26, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, January 13, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Fred Johnson Family Cemetery, Ruff and Tuff, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wilma Jean Howell
Wilma Jean Howell, 59, of West Liberty, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 14, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stella Spurlock Hudson
Stella Spurlock Hudson, 70, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, January 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, and continue Sunday, January 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Staffordsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Lee Jarvis
Terry Lee Jarvis, 52, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 15, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Johnson
Charles Edd “Dobby” Johnson, 69, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 10, at the Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlene Prater Maynard
Charlene Prater Maynard, 67, of Phelps, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on June 22, 1954, to the late Artist and Gertrude Dotson Prater. She was of the Pentecostal faith. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Maynard; one son, Kent Maynard; two brothers: Artist Prater Jr. and Dallas Prater. She is survived by her longtime companion, Kenneth Smith, of Phelps, and their dog Abby; one son, Kenneth (Ashley) Maynard, of South Williamson; three daughters: Kimberly (Dwain) Dotson of Majestic, Nancy (Jody) Stiltner of South Carolina, Judina (Roy) Blankenship of Georgetown; one brother, Keith Prater of Majestic; eight grandchildren: Robert, Briana, Kenric, Kenseth, Glendon, Kirsten Charlese, Shekyra, Ken; and four great-grandchildren: Skylorr, Kentley, Korbin, Aubree. Funeral services were held Friday, January 7, at the Stopover Church of God with Larry Rife officiating.
Burial followed in the Maynard Cemetery at Majestic.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Nicholas Newman
Gary Nicholas Newman, 76, of Grethel, died Monday, January 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Helen Oliver
Helen Oliver, 74, of Garrett, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announces by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ricky Dean Slone
Ricky Dean Slone, 62, of Bevinsville, died Monday, January 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Honey Camp Branch, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tony Spencer
Anthony Ray “Tony” Spencer, 69, of Hillard, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Flora Tackett
Flora Tackett, 89, of Virgie, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on October 19, 1932, to the late Charlie and Cinda Newsome Damron. She was a member of the Robinson Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tackett; three sons: Ronald Tackett, James Tackett, Randall Tackett; two brothers: John Henry Damron, Farlan Damron; and one grandchild, Bobby McKinney. She is survived by one son, Garris (Lucinda) Tackett of Little Creek; three daughters: Barbara (Tommy) Nelson of Dwale, Vanessa (Buddy) Coleman of Indian Creek, Teressa (Joseph) DiFesi of Little Robinson; two brothers: Moody Damron of Indiana, Harless Damron of Indiana; three sisters: Laura Webb of Indiana, Mary Smartt of Tennessee, Berniece Thacker of Tennessee; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday, January 10, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Damron Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Shelby Jean Willis
Shelby Jean Willis, 83, of Bloomington, Indiana, formally of Prestonsburg, passed away at IU Health in Indiana on January 5, 2022. Shelby was born on February 18, 1938, to the late Walker and Renda White of Pikeville. She married Donald A. Willis in 1957, and had four sons: Don, Kenneth, Ronald and Nathan. Shelby was employed for ten years as a nurse's aid at Mountain Manor Nursing Home of Prestonsburg. Shelby was past Matron of ADAH Chapter #24 Order of Eastern Star of Prestonsburg. Although she was not a member, Shelby frequently attended church at Community United Methodist Church of Prestonsburg. Shelby is survived by her son Ronald (Lisa) Willis of Owingsville, and her daughter-in-law, Kaye Willis, three grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Smith of Paintsville, Joey (Lauren) Willis of Lexington, and Ashleigh (fiance' Christian Johnson) of Owingsville. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Ryan Smith, Lainey Smith and Cameron Willis. Shelby is also survived by three sisters: Ethel Ryan, Alice New and Margaret Hover all of Indiana and one brother, Mont (Nancy)White of Indiana. Shelby was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Willis and three sons: Kenneth, Nathan and Don Willis. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers: Clifford, Hubert, Stoney, Bill Joe, Ballard, Gorner, and Fox Henry White and one sister, Eula White. Visitation will be at Carter Funeral Home on Sunday, January 9 from 3-9 p.m. at Funeral services were held Monday, January 10, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, with the Rev. Jerri Williams officiating.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. In lieu of flowers, family have requested donations be made to: The Widow's Home and Masonic Lodge/Grand Lodge of Kentucky 11620 Commonwealth Dr. Louisville, KY 40299.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.