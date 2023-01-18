Eula Boyd
Eula Boyd, 83, of Dana, died Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 17, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Emogene Jones
Emogene Jones, 82, of McDowell, died Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 14, at Nelson-
Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Alley Cemetery, Neds Fork, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Anna Sue Akers
Anna Sue Kidd Akers, 78, of Dana, died Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lee Alley Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Josie Lenz
Josie Lenz, 90, of Lancaster Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Crestview Manor.
Josie was born May 27, 1932, in Harold, to the late George and Letha (Justice) Stephens.
Josie was a L.P.N. retiring after 40 years. She attended the Lancaster Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Scott) Wilson; granddaughter, Rebecca Grace Hite-Campbell, great grandson, Liam Elliot.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lenz; her parents; her brothers: Oscar, Harold, David and Milford; and her sisters: Golda, Myrtle and Pearlie.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 16, at Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio.
Burial followed at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements were under the direction of Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home of Lancaster, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael L. Newsom
Michael L. Newsom, 70, of Virgie, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on January 6, 1953, to the late Noble and Billie Holsinger Newsom. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Paulette Newsom. He is survived by his wife, Mary Younce Newsom; two sons: John Kevin(Delana) Newsom of Mt. Sterling, Tony (Bridget) Newsom of Sevierville, Tennessee; two step-sons: Eric (Misty) Tackett of Pikeville, Aaron (Brandy) Tackett of Floyd County; three daughters: Micah (T.R.) Adkins of Little Robinson, Haley (John) Newsom of Indian Creek, Chasity Cochran of Pikeville; two brothers: Barry K. (Marsha) Newsom of Zebulon, Jeffrey S. (Cyndi) Newsom of Indian Creek; fourteen grandchildren: Jacob Riley Newsom, Gage Newsom, Gavin Newsom, Brady Bentley, Bryce Bentley, Maycie Bentley, Boston Adkins, Jase White, Hayden White, Hudson White, Abby, Maggie, Levi, Rett; four step-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Alyssa, Erica, Kaleb. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Bill Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank and Martha Martin Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Douglas Stephens
Douglas Stephens, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 13, 2023.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rance Tackett
Rance Tackett, 78, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Monday, January 16, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.