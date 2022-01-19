Deborah Lynn Bradley
Deborah Lynn Phillips Bradley, 66, died Friday, January 14, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at p.m., Thursday, January 20, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Cline
James Cline, 83, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, January 9, 2022.
He will be remembered with love by his family.
Graveside services were held at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Tifton, Georgia, Saturday, January 15.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Naples, Naples, Florida, at 12 p.m., Saturday February 12.
More information can be found at, www.shikanyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowen-Donaldson Funeral Home, Bonita Springs, Florida.
Eva Dean Coleman
Eva Dean Hall Coleman, 74, of Banner, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Dillis Edwin Combs
Dillis Edwin Combs, 81 of Printer, died Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kokie Lynn Dingus
Kokie Lynn Dingus, 45, of Martin, died Friday, January 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Cloyce Horton, Jr.
Cloyce H. Horton Jr., 61, of Jenkins, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born on December 30, 1960, to the late Loretta June (Burke) Mullins. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an OTR truck driver. He is survived by his wife, Marlene McGuire Horton; two daughters: Heather Nicole Collins of Jenkins, Ashlee Nicole Horton of Jenkins; one brother, John Horton of Dorton; two grandchildren: Jayda and Evie. Visitation was held Saturday, January 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Alma Jean Hughes
Alma Jean Hughes, 84, of Emma, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Homer Johnson
Homer Johnson, 67, of Wheelwright, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the McDowell ARH.
He was born September 1, 1954, to the late Luther and Velva Hall Johnson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Estill Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Luther Johnson Jr., Carlos Hall, Dennis Ray Holbrook; and five sisters: Anna Louise Johnson, Georgine Johnson, Virginia Hall, Fayetta Cole and Faye Hall. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Burke Johnson; four sons: Kevin (Deanna) Johnson, Byron Johnson, Brandon (Leslie) Johnson, Travis Johnson; two brothers: Gary Johnson, Russell Johnson; seven sisters: Berniece Bates, Caroline Lenahan, Kathryn Collins, Sue Burke, Lily Johnson, Molly Snyder, Hazel Wright; and eleven grandkids: Taylor Johnson, Rece Johnson, Skylar Johnson, Blake Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Lakyn Johnson, Liberty Whitehead, Aubrey Whitehead, Braydon Johnson, Brylie Johnson and Arrianna Halsey.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Wheelwright. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 21, at the church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Larry Floyd Luxmore
Larry Floyd Luxmore, 53, of McDowell, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Graveside services were held Friday, January 14, at the Boyd Family Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffery Lynn McKinney
Jeffery Lynn McKinney, 64, of Harold, died Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, January 20, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Cager Branch, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Arthur C. Miller
Arthur C. Miller, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Ray Moore
Jimmy Ray Moore, 58, of Wheelwright, died Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Stumbo Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sonia B. Nunnery
Sonia B. Nunnery, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, at the Saint Martha Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Oma Reed
Oma Reed, 91, of Battle Creek, Michigan, formerly of Floyd and Knott Counties, died Monday, January 10, 2022.
Visitation was held Monday, January 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Graveside services followed at the Handshoe Cemetery, Laurel Fork, Quicksand.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Steve Rowe
Jimmy Steve Rowe, 79, of Caney Highway, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on October 27, 1942, to the late Lonnie and Dulcie Belcher Rowe. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Rowe and one sister, Jackie Merlene Rowe. He is survived by two sons: Rodney (Crystal) Rowe of Little Creek, Lonnie Joe (Susan) Rowe of Penny Bottom; three daughters: Jeannie Rowe (James) Caldwell of Rangely, Colorado, Kimberley Ann (Mike) Brown of Little Robinson, Connie Suzette (David) Rose of Shelby Gap; two sisters: Coupie Robinson of Caney, Nellie Fern Ratliff of Caney; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Richard Gibson officiating.
Burial followed in the Rowe Family Cemetery, Caney.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Homer Glen Sloan
Homer Glen Sloan, 83, of Melvin, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 14, at Ligon Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Burial followed in the Sloan Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ethel Mae Spurlock
Ethel Mae Spurlock, 84, of Millersburg, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Spurlock Family Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Annise Sword
Annise Sword, 83, of Wheelwright, died Friday, January 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 17, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Slone Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tony Ray Tackett
Tony Ray Tackett, 59, of Printer, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 18, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in Tackett Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.