Teresa Coleman
Teresa Coleman, 40, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bill Compton
Bill Compton, 67, of Jeffersonville, died Friday, January 20, 2023.
Bill was born on January 12, 1956, to the late Earl and Maggie Calhoun Compton of Jonancy.
He attended Virgie High School and served in the U.S. Army. Bill retired from Trane in Lexington. Other than his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lee Compton; two brothers: Edward Compton and Raymond Compton; and three sisters: Ruby Richardson, Marie Anderson, and Julia Newsome. Bill is survived by one daughter, Christy (Nick) Goble; two sons: Derick (Myra) Compton and Justin Compton; six grandchildren: Kierra, Emma, Mason, Marcy, Clark, and Adaley; two brothers: Robert Compton and Lilburn (Ann) Compton; four sisters: Joyce Irine Dyer, Della (Gary) Tackett, Virginia Dyer, and Bertha (Charles) Estep; best friend Vernon “Red” (Sue) Damron; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Old Regular Baptist officiating.
Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Willie Joe Dotson
Willie Joe Dotson, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24, at the Tom Moore Memorial Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Barry Lee Hamilton
Barry Lee Hamilton, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Woods Cemetery, Goebel Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
George Dennis Harris
George Dennis Harris, 65, of Kite, formerly of Wheelwright, died Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Little Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson –Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Dee Howell
William Dee Howell, 49, of McDowell, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Howell Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Doris Jean Marsillett
Doris Jean Marsillett, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joann Marsillett
Joann Marsillett, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ousley Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronald Gene McKinney
Ronald Gene McKinney, 76, of Betsy Layne, died Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Phyllis Jean Moore
Phyllis Jean Moore, 80, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Little Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wilma Lean Moore
Wilma Lean Moore, 77, of McDowell, died Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, at the Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 26, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Little Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patrick Dwane Morris
Patrick Dwane Morris, 60, of Estill, died Monday, January 23, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin,
Private funeral services for the family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alan Blake Pigman
Alan Blake Pigman, 38, of Raven, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wright Family Cemetery, Bucks Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bill Dion Shepherd
Bill Dion Shepherd, 51, of Staffordsville, died Monday, January 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ardie Jones Tackett
Ardie Jones Tackett, 73, of Beaver, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 19, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Jones Family Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joann Kidd Watson
Joann Kidd Watson, 74, of Dana, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 22, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Watson Family Cemetery, Betsy Layne.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.