Tracy Akers
Tracy Akers, 47, of Van Lear, died Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 21, at the Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Akers Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pluma Elaine Branham
Pluma Elaine Branham, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens. Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Casey Stephen Brown
Casey Stephen Brown, 37, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dempsey Chaffins
Dempsey Chaffins, 87, of Garrett, died Monday, January 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sherry Lynn Crace
Sherry Lynn Crace, 54, of Martin, died Monday, January 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tonya Haines
Tonya Haines, 38, of Nutter Fort, West Virginia, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, January 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
CaSaundra Ellen Hall
CaSaundra Ellen “Sandy” Hall, 37, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 24, at the Bonanza Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Hackwoth Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alpha Jean Hamilton
Alpha Jean Hamilton, 72, of Teaberry, died Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 22, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia A. Hamilton
Patricia A. Hamilton, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home of Ashland.
Timothy James Hamilton
Timothy James Hamilton, 63, of Grethel, died Monday, January 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Anna Bell Jervis
Anna Bell Jervis, 62, of East Point, died Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Burchett-Jervis Cemetery, Spurlock.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Terry Mars Johnson
Terry Mars Johnson, 66, of Harold, died Monday, January 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, January 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 29, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Edward Kuss
Edward “Bear” Kuss, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Amy Renea Lawson
Amy Renea Hall Lawson, 34, of Dana, died Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 29, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Jewel Stumbo Cemetery, Branhams Creek, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffery Lynn McKinney
Jeffery Lynn McKinney, 64, of Harold, died Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Cager Branch, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Matthew Mullins
Matthew Mullins, 35, of Groveport, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 27, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the King Jones Mullins Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Eugene Osborne
Billie Eugene Osborne, 92, of Langley, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, Januaary 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jackie Samons
Jackie “Pockets” Samons, 62, of Hippo, died Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the J.D. Samons Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Denise Sexton
Wanda Denise Sexton, 69, of Long Fork died Wednesday January 19, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on March 4, 1952, to the late Archie and Barbara Greer Hall. Wanda was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Sexton and one great grandchild. Pacelee Faith Burchett. She is survived by two daughters: Kendra (Eugene) Stepp of Hardy, Tabitha (Christopher) Stewart of Virgie; one brother, Mike (Sandy) Hall of Virgie; three sisters: Debbie (Jerry Doc) Johnson of Sevierville, Tennessee, Doris (Joey) Cole of Lexington, Christy Miller of St. Louis, Missouri; one grandchild, KaShandra (Dustin) Burchett; three great-grandchildren Serenity, Remington and Ruger. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 23, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Bruce Sparks
Bruce Sparks, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jack Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Connie Spradlin
Connie Spradlin, 69, of Salyersville, died Monday, January 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Evelyn Fraley Spradlin
Evelyn Fraley Spradlin, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, following an extended illness at her home.
She was born on Spradlin Branch in Prestonsburg on October 25, 1928, and has been a lifelong resident of Floyd County. She worked as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse for a year before moving on to work for the Corps of Engineers. She married Clay Marvin Spradlin and reared a family. She is a member of The Fitzpatrick First Baptist Church on Abbott Creek. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin (Ben) and Virgie Hopson Fraley, and her husband, Clay Marvin Spradlin. She was also preceded in death by ome brother, Ben Fraley, Jr., and four sisters: Irene Spradlin, Martella Ratliff, Betty Crum and Dolla Mae Howard. She is survived by two sons: Clay Dwain (Marlene) Spradlin of Stambaugh and Paul Stephen (Josie) Spradlin of Louisa; two daughters: Patricia Spradlin Welch of Prestonsburg and Ruth Spradlin (Denver) Gray of Mansfield, Ohio; and five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Osberg, Sandra Gray, Benjamin Welch, Clay Stephen Spradlin and Rebecca Claire Spradlin. Evelyn is also survived by one half-brother, Al Fraley and one half-sister, Lana Douglas Howard. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 25, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, with Pastor Tommy Reed officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family have requested donations be made to Fitzpatrick First Baptist Church, 1063 Big Branch of Abbott Creek, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Tackett
Michael Allen Tackett, 51, of Indian Creek, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
He was born on March 13, 1970, to the late Carl and Sarah MableTackett. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Tackett; two brothers: Jimmy Tackett and Jerry Tackett; and one sister, Linda Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tackett; one son, Justin (Breanna) Tackett of Virgie; one daughter, Amanda (Adam) Elswick of Shelbiana; one brother, Clement (Esta) Tackett of Pikeville; four sisters: Brenda (Clyde) Conway of Tennessee, Trula (Jody) Wright of Louisa, Vonda (Eddie Paul) Moore of Virgie, Shelby Tackett of Pikeville; four grandchildren: Maggie Tackett, Emilyn Tackett, Ashton Elswick, Ayden Elswick. Funeral services were held Sunday January 23, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with James Dotson officiating.
Burial followed in the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Gordon Tussey, Jr.
Gordon Tussey, Jr., 73, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
Funeral services were3 held Monday, January 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Roger Whitaker Sr.
Roger “Roy” Whitaker Sr., 72, of Martin, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jim Pitts Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Fuenral Home of Martin.
Linda Marie Yates
Linda Marie Yates, 68, of Prestonsburg, die3d Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 23, at the First Assembly of God Church, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.