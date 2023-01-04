Ronald Gene Barnett
Ronald Gene Barnett, 62, of Lexington, formerly of Martin, died Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Barnett Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edith Morgan Castle
Edith Morgan Castle, 80, of Alvaton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny Logan Griffith
Johnny Logan Griffith, 71, of Phelps, died Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Denver Ray Hall
Denver Ray Hall, 59, of Paintsville, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Peggy Ann Hamilton
Peggy Ann Salisbury Hamilton, 59, of Harold, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 31, at the Lower Toler Church of Christ, Harold.
Burial followed in the Estill Salisbury Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffery Lynd Hayes
Jeffery Lynd Hayes, 79, of Hi Hat, died December 24, 2022, in Bunnell, Florida.
Arrangements were under the direction of and cremation provided by Clymer Funeral Home of Palm Coast, Florida.
This is a paid obituary.
Burl Hughes
Burl Hughes, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 2, 2023, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Jack Arnett Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Justin Paul Lewis
Justin Paul Lewis, 28, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 2, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Murrell Family Cemetery, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Angela Little-Jones
Angela Beatrice Little-Jones of Arizona City, Arizona (formerly of Beaver) died Tuesday, December 27 2022 in Mesa Arizona at Mesa Desert Hospital at the age of 56.
She was born in Martin, on April 21, 1966, to the late James and Irene Little of Beaver.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Jones of Arizona City, Arizona. She is also survived by her daughters: Keshia (Trevor) Bennett of Montgomery, Alabama, Denise Jones of Chicago, Illinois, Ashley Jones of Chicago, Illinois, Eboni Jones of Chicago, Illinois, Kyanna Love of Atlanta, Georgia; sons: Anthony Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Todd Jones of Chicago, Illinois, Maurice Jones of Chicago Illinois; brothers: John (Dina) Little of Valparaiso, Indiana, James (David) Little of Denver, Colorado, Kirby (Vanessa) Little of Prestonsburg; 21 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Services will be held at a later date and announced by Abel Funeral Services of Phoenix, Arizona.
This is a paid obituary.
Anona Ann Little
Anona Ann Little, 68, of Robinson Creek, died Monday, January 2, 2023.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
James Landon Lowe
Landon Lowe, 21, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at his residence.
He was born December 10, 2001, in Monroe North Carolina to James Pete Lowe of Mouthcard and Angie Ratliff Lowe of Virgie. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doug and Debra Ratliff and his paternal grandmother, Gloria Jean Lowe. Besides his parents, he is survived by two sisters: Brooke Lowe of Virgie, Sidney Lowe of Inez; his paternal grandfather and step grandmother, James and Mary Lowe of Harold. In lieu of flowers make donations to the Hall and Jones Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Jone Moore
Brenda Jone Moore, 75, of Langley, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Moore Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clifford Scott Ousley
Clifford Scott Ousley, 47, of Beaver, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tena Renee Ousley
Tena Renee Ousley, 54, of Blue River, died Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richard Ousley Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Timothy Joe Robinson
Timothy Joe Robinson, 66, of Maytown, died Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 2, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Tackett, Jr.
Jimmy Dicky Tackett, Jr., 53, of Flat Gap, died Wednesday, December 31, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bentley Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.