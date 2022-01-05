Priscilla Clark
Priscilla Sue (Jenkins) Clark, 79, passed into eternal life, Friday, December 24, 2021.
She was born in Wayland, October 22, 1942, to William F. and Delilah S. (Smith) Jenkins.
Following Sue’s graduation from Wayland High School in 1960, she came to Columbus, Ohio, to work at The Credit Bureau of Columbus until her first child was born in 1966. She was known to her family and friends in Wayland as “Sue-Gal.” In her younger years, she enjoyed ceramics, arts and crafts, cooking, volunteering, walking on any beach, but most of all, she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant sister Nina Ruth Jenkins and brother James G. Jenkins.
Sue will be greatly missed by her loving husband, John A. Clark Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, John A. and Rhonda S. Clark Jr.; daughters: Cynthia S. Clark-Gillotte and Mara C. Fuentes; sisters: Zena Marie Collins, Betty Joyce (Edmond) Samons and Willa Mae Dyment; brother, Douglas (Abigail) Jenkins; grandchildren: Kyle A. and Sophia M. Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Sue's request, services for the family will be private. Arrangements provided by Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E, Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230, or, a charity of your choice.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Faye Daniels
Barbara Faye Daniels, 88, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, December 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Malward-Man O’War, Lexington.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Verna Hope Elkins
Verna Hope Elkins, 81, of Jackhorn, died Friday, December 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Elkins Family Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Daniel Wayne Gayheart
Daniel Wayne Gayheart, 72, of Vest, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gayheart Cemetery, Vest.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clifton Conley Hamilton
Clifton Conley Hamilton, 82, of Virgie, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born October 29, 1939, to the late James Franklin and Myrtle Tennessee Moore Hamilton. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a retired federal mine inspector. He is survived by his wife, Nola June Tackett Hamilton; one son, Clifton Craig Hamilton of Virgie; one daughter, Shereena Hamilton Spurlock (Steve) of Johns Creek; two brothers: James Franklin (Marcella) Hamilton of Ohio, Homer (Wilena) Hamilton of Indiana; two sisters: Shirley Lattimore of Ohio, Betty (Kenneth) Johnson of Little Robinson Creek; one grandson, Joseph Christian (Jennifer) Hamilton; two great-grandchildren: Aliyah and Jacob Colt. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie with Steve Spurlock and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Richard Allen Harmon Cemetery at Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Christine Hardin Hamilton
Christine Hardin Hamilton, 64, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, December 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Oscar Hancock, Jr.
Oscar “Spunky” Hancock, Jr., 73, of Martin, died Monday, December 27, 2021.
Memorial services were held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Cynthia Ann Hernandez
Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 58, of Louisville, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, December 19, 20201.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, January 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial was held in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Goldie Edith Keathley
Goldie Edith Keathley, 68, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Keathley Family Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Roger Michael Little
Roger Michael Little, 50, of Blue River, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Samons Marcum
Wanda Samons Marcum, 77, of Banner, died Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 3, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carol Douglas Morris
Carol Douglas Morris, 66, of Estill, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Graveside services were held Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Turner Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robin Elaine O’Quinn
Robin Elaine O’Quinn, 57, of Langley, died Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 3, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Cassie Marie Shepherd
Cassie Marie Shepherd, 81, of Langley, died Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Geneva Short
Geneva Short, 88, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Watts Cemetery, Garner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joene Keathley Stewart
Joene Keathley Stewart, 73, of Louisa, died Monday, December 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, at the Lower Toler church of Christ, Harold.
Burial followed in the Akers-Keathley Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Georgie Tackett
Georgie Tackett, 86, of Teaberry, died Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 3, 2022, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the J.W. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Aubrey Eugene Tibbs
Aubrey Eugene Tibbs, 81, of Harold, died Sunday, January 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.