Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 65, of Pikeville, died Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 29, at the Amazing Grace Worship Center, Pikeville.
Burial followed in the Howell Cemetery, Coon Branch, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dora Allen
Dora Allen, 87, of Langley, died Monday, October 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 7, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stewart Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Trevert Blackburn
Trevert Blackburn, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, October 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Scalf Cemetery, Buffalo, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Henry Coley
Henry Coley, 67, of Little Robinson, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Hallard Hall
Hallard Hall, 75, of Dana, died Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial will follow in the Jeff Hunter Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Valerie Hall
Iris Valerie Laferty Hall, 91, of Allen, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Robin Johnson
Robin Leigh Johnson, 65, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Graveside services were held Saturday, October 8, at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruby Mitchell
Ruby Jean Mitchell, 93, of Groveport, Ohio, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Groveport, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her dear and loving husband, Drexel D. Mitchell, in 2017. The daughter of the late Ewing and Anna Salisbury Gibson, and she also was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Boone Gibson; her sister, Opal Irene Gibson, and her husband, Carroll Childers; her brother, Harry Richard Gibson; her sister Betty Sue Roberts and her loving brother-in-law, Thomas L. Roberts. Although she had no children of her own, she was in every sense the second mother to special nephew Michael Lee Roberts; and special nephew, David (Betty) Childers; great-nephews, Nathan Childers, Brian (Jennifer) Childers, and their children, Austin and Addison, and other nephews and nieces. She also shared her life with her special family of close friends and neighbors. You all meant so much to her. Jean retired from Columbus City Schools; she was a lifetime member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Franklin County Teachers Association. She was a member of Good Shepherd Church. She enjoyed biking with her sister Sue, planting flowers and gardening, she treasured her times with family and friends while visiting special places taking photos for remembrances and playing mini golf with Michael and Sue. Visiting hours were held Monday, October 3, from 5- 8 p.m. at the Myers- Woodyard Funeral Home, Groveport Chapel, 587 Main St., Groveport, where the funeral service was held Tuesday, October 4, at 1 p.m.
Interment followed at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations to victims of hurricane Ian are appreciated.
Arrangements were under the direction of Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home of Groveport, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffrey Powell
Jeffrey Wesley Powell, 56, of Martin,. Died Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Kendel Ramey
Kendel Ramey, 87, of Garrett, died Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conley-Ramey Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
James Slone
James “Red” Allen Slone, 64, of Drift, died Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Victor Tackett
Victor Eugene “Gene” Tackett, 90, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died October 7, 2022.
He was born April 23, 1932 in Weeksbury, to the late Leland Victor and Effie Tackett. Victor proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He loved the Kentucky Wildcats and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lou Trilbie Tackett; brother, Edward Allen “Cotton” Tackett; sister, Esta Pearl Morin; great grandson, William Huffman; two sons-in-law, Gerald Huffman and Robert Lind. He is survived by his children: Susan Diane Huffman, Terry Wayne (Aynur) Tackett, Brenda Jean (Craig) Reed, Pamela Lou (Dave) Becker, Timothy (Cassie) Tackett and Lori Kaye Lind; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brothers: Virgil Lee (Patty) Tackett, Donald Keith (Janie) Tackett and Larry Dean (Linda) Tackett; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, at Joppa Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, October 13, at the church.
Visitation will also be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 14, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 with a funeral service following at 1:00 pm.
Burial will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie and Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Online condolences may be express at, www.spencefuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Eva Vance
Eva June Hamilton Vance, 85, of Beaver, died Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 9, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Vance Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.