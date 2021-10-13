Bill Adams
Bill Adams, 71, of Melvin, died Monday, October 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 11, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carole Sue Branham
Carole Sue Smith Branham, 78, of Martin, died Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Branham Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Becky Brown
Becky Brown, 82, of Banner, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Tackett Fork Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clarence Morgan Chaney
Clarence Morgan Chaney, 82, of Kimper, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the UK Medical Center.
He was born on October 10, 1938, to the late Morgan and Didema Harris Chaney. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Henry Chaney, Harvey Chaney and Garland Chaney; and two sisters: Tilda Chaney and Belle Damron. He is survived by one son, Kevin Chaney of Illinois; one brother, Raymond Chaney of Prestonsburg; one sister, Imel Elswick of Virgie; and three grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 16, at the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork with Greg White officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Glen Dean Gillespie
Glen Dean “Sonny” Gillespie, 91, of Greasy Creek, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on March 31, 1930, to the late Alex and Lora Blackburn Gillespie. He was retired from CSX. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon Myers; eight brothers: Jim, Emmett, Oakley, Sam, Doug, Ira, Otto and Arvil; and two sisters: Olena Williams and Ester Gillespie. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ratliff Gillespie; three sons: Kerry (Shirley) Gillespie of Fishtrap, Mike (Shannon) Gillespie of Greasy Creek, Will (Mary) Gillespie of Fishtrap; two daughters: Glenda (Joseph) Sostrich of Harold, Edie (David) Hunt of Kewanee; twenty-four grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, October 8, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Roger Justice, Harvilla Adkins, Mitchie Paul Coleman, Jason Adkins, Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Gillespie Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Fraley Hall
Bessie Fraley Hall, 82, of McDowell, died Thursday, October 8, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, October 12, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joshua Ryan Holbrook
Joshua Ryan Holbrook, 28, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, October 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Rice-Sammons Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerry Hobson
Jerry Hobson, 70, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Robinson Creek, died Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Zachary Aaron Hopson
Zack Hopson, born September 30,1986, departed this life September 27,2021.
Zack was a very kind and generous man. He worked as a diesel mechanic and was a man of many talents. Zack spent time as a volunteer fire fighter, landscaper, and caregiver for his mother.
Zack was preceded in death his father, Jerry Hopson of Auxier.
He is survived by wife, Amanda Collins, who never left his side; one son, Logan Riley of Allen; mother, Geisella Sue Rodebaugh and stepfather, David Hall of Brunswick, Ohio; three sisters: Tiffany Fannin of Brunswick, Ohio, Ohnalene Marie (Cody Allen) Mirriah, Ohio, NaShae Howard of Prestonsburg; two brothers: Andrew Dalton Rodebaugh of Brunswick, Ohio, and Doug Wiel of Prestonsburg.
He will be sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Brunswick Church of the Nazarene, 3965 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212.
Arrangements were under the direction of Heritage Cremation and Burial Society or Cleveland, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Landis Johnson
Gary L. Johnson, 74, of Abner Mountain of Indian Creek, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born November 11, 1946, to the late Estle and Stella Hall Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hobson Johnson; two sons: Greg (Velvet) Johnson of Indian Creek, Creg (Jondra) Johnson of Mooresburg, Tennessee; one brother, Randall (Paulette) Johnson of Indian Creek; three sisters: Jeanette Johnson of Indian Creek, Lou (the late Ritchie) Gallager of Ashland, Dawn (James) Dotson of Indian Creek; four grandchildren: Olivia (Richard), Emma, Ella, and Tatem. Funeral services were held Friday, October 8, with James Dotson officiating.
Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Matthew Johnson
Matthew “Tiny” Johnson, 35, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 5, 1986, to the late Ronnie and Paula Johnson Hill. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Johnson Jr. He is survived by two daughters: Destiny and Kansas; six brothers: Cody, Eric, Jacob, John, Joshua, Berlin; one sister, Brittany; a sister of the heart, Kayla, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 9, at the Solid Rock Community Church at Wheelwright with Bo Rogers and Vernon Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Jimmy Neal Johnson Cemetery at Caleb Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Royal Lee Johnson
Royal Lee Johnson, 64, of Virgie, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born on October 11, 1956, to the late Hubert and Vonda Johnson. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Burlon Johnson and Gene David Johnson. He is survived by his companion, Delesa Johnson; five sons: Roy McNeal Johnson of Pikeville, Bradley Lee Johnson of Florida, Joshua Allen Meade of Deane, Jeremiah Lee Johnson of Upper Chloe, Mackody Lee Johnson of Virgie; one brother, Doral Johnson of Wise, Virginia; four sisters: Ernestine Meade of Deane, Christine Morris of Georgia, Rosa Hampton of Virgie, Dorothy Meade of Virgie; five grandchildren, his Goddaughter, Stella Johnson and his fur baby, Baby Girl. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 10, at the Speight Church of Christ with Brad Taylor and Eddley Newsome officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Newsome
Barbara Newsome, 74, of Teaberry, died Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 11, at the River of Life Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bruce Rice
Bruce Rice, 68, of Banner, died Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ferguson Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Robinson
Raymond Robinson, 84, of Caney, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on April 11, 1937, to the late Mack and Goldie Newsome Robinson. He was a member of the United Mine Worker’s of America. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Branham Robinson; his beloved grandmother, Nora Robinson; one son, Lawrence Edward Robinson; one brother, Lawrence Robinson; one sister, Thelma Bowling. He is survived by his wife, Linda Robinson; one son, Michael Ray (Angie) Robinson of Caney; two step-sons: Dennis Helton of Caney, Walden “Tiny” Helton of Caney; two daughters: Rhonda Sheryl (Timmy) Roberts of Virgie, Jennifer Machelle (Kendell) Tackett of Long Fork; one brother, Arlyn Robinson of Caney; two sisters: Blanche Roberts of Booker Fork, Willie Ann George of Booker Fork; seven grandchildren: Travis Michael Robinson, Adam Lawrence Robinson, Matthew Tyler Roberts, Raychel Lois Roberts, Evan Tackett, Connor Helton, Tyler Ashley; four great-grandchildren: Brody Michael Robinson, Izabelle Sophia Robinson, Mattie Grace Roberts and Timothy Levi Roberts. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 14, at the funeral home with Greg White and Gary D. Hall officiating.
Burial will follow in the Booker Fork Cemetery at Caney.
Online condolences may be express at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mindy Fay Rogers
Mindy Fay Rogers, 55, of Harold, died Friday, October 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 11, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Keathley Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Juanita Williams
Juanita Williams, 79, of Grethel, died Friday, October 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the William J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.