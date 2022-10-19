Davis Belcher
Davis Belcher, 96, of Dorton, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on August 30, 1926, to the late John Wesley Belcher and Norma Mullins Belcher. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dean Wells Belcher; three brothers: Bill Belcher, Virgil Belcher, Chester Belcher; one sister, Myrtle Johnson; one son-in-law, Noah Rose. He is survived by two daughters: Ava (Rick) Smith of Dorton, Rhonda Rose of Dorton; four grandchildren: Rikka (Kevin) Bevins, Justin Smith, Brandi (Walt) May, Jordan Rose; four great-grandchildren: Trevin Bevins, Pyper Bevins, Carly May and Cameron May.
A special thanks to his caretakers, Ida, Cynthia and Ruby, as well as Bluegrass Care Navigators. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 16, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Johnny Vanover officiating.
Burial followed in the Belcher Cemetery at Blaze Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Audrey Mae Carr
Audrey Mae Carr, 56, of Martin, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Arvil Crum Memorial Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Cody Nicholas Chaffins
Cody Nicholas Chaffins, 25, of Melvin, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial will follow in the Gilliam Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Oscar Junus Fields
Oscar Junus Fields, 59, of Harold, died Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 14, at the Lower Toler Church of Christ, Harold.
Burial followed in the Rogers and Fields Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christopher Roy Kinney
Christopher Roy Kinney, 49, of Little Creek, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on December 12, 1972, to Linda Addington (Anthony Rucker) Kinney of Long Fork and the late Roy Kinney. Other than his mother he is survived by his wife, Denise Kinney, two sons: Skylar Kinney of Pikeville, Chase Kinney of Little Creek; two brothers: B.J. (Brandy) Kinney of Long Fork, Cody (Kayla) Kinney of Alabama; two grandchildren: Skylee Rose and Evie Daryl. Funeral services were held Monday, October 18, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randy May and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall and Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bobby Dale Hamilton
Bobby Dale Hamilton, 67, of McDowell, died Friday, October 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kenny Darrel Hamilton
Kenny Darrel Hamilton, 49, of Teaberry, died Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Iva Howell
Iva Howell, 89, of Grethel, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 14, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Ike Roberts Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Travis Glen Jones
Travis Glen Jones, 53, of Grethel, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 15, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gerry Lee Justice Little
Gerry Lee Justice Little, 73,of Bypro, died Friday, October 14, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Lamar Lowe
Donald Lamar Lowe, 84, of Eastern, dies Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael Kent McKinney, Sr.
Michael Kent (Mickey) McKinney, Sr., 74, of Martin, died Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, at Hall
Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the McKinney Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry James Mullins
Larry James Mullins, 72, of Martin, died Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Gene Muncy
Bobby Gene Muncy, 74, of Long Fork, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on July 11, 1948, to the late Lola Laydell Johnson Mullins. Other than his mother he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Samantha Muncy. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Fleming Muncy; one son, William Muncy of Long Fork; two brothers: Noble (Dancy) Mullins of Long Fork, Timmy (Sandy) Mullins of Harold; two sisters: Willa (Johnny) Tackett of Long Fork, Patricia (Dale) Burke of Long Fork; and two grandchildren: Andi and Dillon. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 18, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg White officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Teddy Junior Newsome
Teddy Junior Newsome, 69, of Grethel, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 14, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Ike Roberts Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Danny Richard Stephens
Danny Richard Stephens, 54, of Salyersville, died Monday, October 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ralph Hale Stevens
Ralph Hale Stevens, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Memorial services were held Saturday, October 15, at the First Christian Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Vernon Dale Sturgill
Vernon Dale Sturgill 64, of Harold, died Friday, October 7, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carl Tackett
Carl Tackett, 65, of Virgie, died Friday October 14, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born March 6, 1957, to the late Bill and Hazel Turvey Tackett. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Vanis Tackett, Elmer Ray Tackett, Jimmy Tackett, Homer Tackett; four sisters: Betty Damron, Bonnie Cable, Donna Hall, Juanita Bentley. He is survived by his wife, Susie Qualls Tackett; three daughters: Cheryl Lynn (Greg) Byrd of Virgie, Stephanie Marie (Harvey) Goff of Virgie, Kayla Evlyn (Brent) Bentley of McDowell; two brothers: Ermal Tackett of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, Wade Tackett of Little Robinson; three grandchildren: Abigail (J.D. Hall) McCoy, Jacob McCoy, Charlie Byrd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly with Fon Chapman, Randy Damron and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Linda G. Tackett
Linda G. Tackett, 64, of Grethel, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Emmitt and Nan Tackett Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glenda Martin Thornsberry
Glenda Martin Thornsberry, 88, of Macon, Georgia, formerly of Floyd County, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Pine Pointe Hospice at Macon, Georgia.
She was born in Hueysville, March 20, 1934, to James Martin and Vassie Allen Martin.
Glenda is survived by her husband, of 70 years, Clyde Thornsberry; children: Teresa (Richard) Philyaw, David (Kris) Thornsberry and Robert (Starling) Thornsberry; grandchildren: Mark Thornsberry, Laura Greyling, Lisa Yawn, Justin Thornsberry, Zach Philyaw, Ally Philyaw, Mary Elizabeth Grinstead and Margaret Ann Thornsberry; great grandchildren: Ansley, Caroline, Ethan, Christo, Avery, Audrey, Elizabeth, Lydia, Anna and Silas; host of nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Memorial services for Glenda Martin Thornsberry were held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Burial followed at Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hartsmort.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, and Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Macon, Georgia.
This is a paid obituary.