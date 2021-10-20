Harlynn Grey Adkins
Harlynn Grey Adkins, infant daughter of Brody and Chaylee Owens Adkins, died Monday, October 11, 2021.
Graveside services were held Friday, October 15, at Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mildred Blanton
Mildred Hall Blanton, 78, of Big Run Road, Piketon, Ohio, formerly of Knott County, died Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 21, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Waverly.
Obituary courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Gale Collins
Brenda Gale Collins, 75, of Bellevue, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, October 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 15, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah Gail Gibson
Deborah Gail Gibson, 63, of Allen, died Monday, October 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Curtis Hall
Curtis Hall, 87, of McDowell, died Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, October 19, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mark Vernon Hicks
Mark Vernon Hicks, 53, of McDowell, died Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dingus Dinwood Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Maggie Hill
Maggie Compton Hill, 96, of Stanville, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 15, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerry Hobson
Jerry Hobson, 70 of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Advent Health in Daytona Beach, Florida.
He was born on November 26, 1950, to the late Lonnie and Ruth Hobson. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army. He was a self-employed business owner. He is survived by one son, Jerry Scott (Christie) Hobson; one daughter, Stacey Hobson; two brothers: Don (Erica) Hobson, Sollie (Joyce) Hobson; one sister, Shirley (Gary) Johnson; six grandchildren: Taylor (Jordan) Slone, Zach Sampson, Lyndsey Branham, Logan Branham, Elizabeth Branham, McKenzie Hobson; and one great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Slone. Funeral services were held Friday, October 15, 2021 with Jerry Adkins officiating. DAV services were conducted at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the following weeks for the many Florida friends he considered family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Daphene Hamilton Johnson
Daphene Hamilton Johnson, 76, of Craynor, died Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 17, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Douglas Jones
Douglas Jones, 71, of Martin, died Monday, October 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 21, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Annette Kidd
Annette Marie Castle Kidd, of Floyd County, died Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 21, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Oliver Little Jr.
Oliver Little Jr., 46, of Auxier, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 18, at the Allen Baptist Church, Allen.
Burial followed in the Haven of Rest Cemetery, Mayking.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Amy Lowe
Amy Sammons Slone Lowe, 37, of Pikeville, died Monday, October 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clyde Roberts
Clyde Roberts, 74, of Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Memorial services were held Saturday, October 16, at the Lower Toler Church of Christ, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Robinson
Raymond Robinson, 84 of Caney, died Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on April 11, 1937, to the late Mack and Goldie Newsome Robinson. He was a member of the United Mine Worker’s of America. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Branham Robinson; his beloved grandmother, Nora Robinson; one son, Lawrence Edward Robinson; one brother, Lawrence Robinson; and one sister. Thelma Bowling. He is survived by his wife, Linda Robinson; one son, Michael Ray (Angie) Robinson of Caney; two step-sons: Dennis Helton of Caney, Walden “Tiny” Helton of Caney; two daughters: Rhonda Sheryl (Timmy) Roberts of Virgie, Jennifer Machelle (Kendell) Tackett of Long Fork; one brother, Arlyn Robinson of Caney; two sisters: Blanche Roberts of Booker Fork, Willie Ann George of Booker Fork; seven grandchildren: Travis Michael Robinson, Adam Lawrence Robinson, Matthew Tyler Roberts, Raychel Lois Roberts, Evan Tackett, Connor Helton, Tyler Ashley; four great-grandchildren: Brody Michael Robinson, Izabelle Sophia Robinson, Mattie Grace Roberts and Timothy Levi Roberts. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 14, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Greg White and Gary D. Hall officiating.
Burial followed in the Booker Fork Cemetery, Caney.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Kellie Rainey Spencer
Kellie Rainey Spencer, 43, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, October 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Webb
Bobby Webb, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.