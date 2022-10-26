Duran Anderson
Duran Anderson, 91, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born December 3, 1930, in Panther Branch on Elkhorn Creek to the late Alvin and Easter Vanover Anderson. Duran was a retired coal miner and a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy June Woodward Anderson; one brother, Reuben Anderson; two sisters: Dixie Anderson, Katherine Blair; one grandson, Terry Michael Childers; two sons-in-laws: Billy Milam, Michael Childers. Duran is survived by one son, Terry (Linda) Anderson of Shelby Gap; three daughters: Patsy (Lonnie) Tackett of Dorton, Peggy Sue Milam of Elkhorn Creek, Freda (James) Roberts of Caney Creek; two brothers: Delbert Anderson of McRoberts, Roger Anderson of Shelby Gap; one sister, Shirley Watson of McRoberts; six grandchildren: Lonnie Duran, Wendy, Jamey, Matthew, Justin, Steven; thirteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. No funeral services will be scheduled.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Emma Lois Baldridge
Emma Lois Baldridge, 80, of Paintsville, died Monday, October 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 20, at the First Presbyterian Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sarah Cooley
Sarah Cooley, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, October 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, at the Community United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kayla Gilliam
Kayla Gilliam, 34, of McDowell, died Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 26, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, October 27, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Gilliam Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tracy Dewayne Hall
Tracy Dewayne Hall, 48, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Morgan Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Doyle Chalmer Hicks
Doyle Chalmer Hicks, 84, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday October 16, 2022, at the Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg.
He was born December 27, 1937, in Maytown, to the late Luther and Gladys Hayes Hicks.
Doyle was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps, he was also a civil engineer with the Kentucky Department of Transportation for 36 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Flemingsburg.
He enjoyed carpentry, working in concrete, watching football and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Hicks and a sister Linda Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Glenda Osborne Hicks; three daughters: Mary Elizabeth Holland and husband Thomas of Ewing, Melissa Elaine Hicks of Versailles and Michelle Erin Krueger and husband Mike of Ocala, Florida; one brother, John Hicks of Langley; one sister, Brenda Hicks of Langley; five grandchildren: Megan Elizabeth Holland, Thomas Holland III, Sarah Margaret Holland, Carly Michelle Krueger and Colton Michael Krueger.
At his request all services are private.
Burial will be in the Fleming County Cemetery, Full military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the Corbie Ellington American Legion Post No. 126.
Casket bearers are Thomas Holland III, Harrison Miller, Trevor Argo, Tom Holland Jr., and Jarred Fritz.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Fleming County Public Library.
Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, 405 South Main Cross Street, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41051 is caring for all arrangements for Doyle Chalmer Hicks.
Larry Little
Larry Little, 62 of Weeksbury, died Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, at the Weeksbury Community Church of God, Weeksbury.
Burial will follow in the Lonesome Pine Cemetery Weeksbury.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christa Tuttle Stephens
Christa Tuttle Stephens, 78, of Eastern, died Friday, October 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Reen Hall Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Leon Nicholas Stratton
Leon Nicholas Stratton, 88, of Banner, died Monday, October 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stratton Cemetery, Stanville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.