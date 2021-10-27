Wanda Allen
Wanda Stephens Allen, 83, of David, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Allen Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Talma Conn Beasley
Talma Conn Beasley, 80, died Thursday, October 21, 2021.
The daughter of the late John B. and Dakota Conn, she was born January 21, 1941, on Arkansas Creek in Martin. Talma grew up in a very large, loving, and close-knit family, and she graduated from Martin High School in 1959.
While working in her family store on Arkansas Creek, Talma met, and several years later married, Carlton Beasley on Arkansas Creek, in 1969. Talma and Carlton settled in Taylorsville, in 1976 where they raised their daughters, Michelle and Tyra. They provided a wonderful and loving home for their children and later for their grandchildren to visit often, which produced lasting and cherished memories. A faithful Christian woman, she devoted her life to making a loving home and raising her beautiful family. All the while, Talma maintained an extremely close connection with her family and friends in Eastern Kentucky. Talma could tell stories for hours, some of which were true, all of which kept us in stitches. In addition to storytelling, she loved to crochet, quilt, draw, paint, travel, add to her many collections, and to be with family, often outdoors, where lines of young relatives would form, awaiting their turn for Talma to French-braid their hair and, of course, tell more stories.
Talma was preceded in death by Carlton Beasley, her husband of 51 years.
In addition to Carlton, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters: Kathleen “Kat” Crum, Iveleen “Cotton” Conn, Maxine Lafferty, and Rethal Conn; brothers: Venis Conn, Dennis “Duke” Conn, Lenvil “Arch” Conn, and Randall “Dale” Conn; and by her brother-in-law, Mike Beasley.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Beasley Dillman of Fisherville; Tyra Gallagher and her husband, Kevin, of Louisville; her sisters-in-law: Pam Bristow and her husband, Ronnie, Rosemary Denisand her husband Robert, and Denise Beasley Mueller and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, Noah Dillman and Logan Dillman, of Fisherville, Kentucky, and Eliza Gallagher, of Stanford, California; her extended family members, including great-niece Tina Crum and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at the Signature Healthcare of Spencer County, for their amazing care over the last many months.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Eastern Time, Friday, October 29, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Central Time, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Caney Creek Cemetery, 5964 Caney Creek Road in Caneyville, Kentucky, 42721.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the University of Louisville Autism Center, 1405 East Burnett Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40217. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brandon Burke
Brandon Burke, 47, of Virgie, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
He was born on June 5, 1974 to the late Danny and Ernestine Burke. He was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ and the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by two brothers: Danny C. Burke II of Marshalls Branch and James Douglas Burke of Long Fork; one nephew, Isaiah Hartsock. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Gregory Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Frankie Hall Craig
Frankie Yvonne “Frankie” Hall Craig, 72, of Auxier, died Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date and be announced by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Delores Flanery Dingus
Delores Flanery Dingus, 83, of Martin, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Anthony Wayne Hall
Anthony Wayne Hall, 57, of Drift, died Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Reba S. McClanan
"Blessed are those who plants trees under whose shade they will never sit." If there was ever a person who blessed this world with a life planting shade trees it was Reba McClanan. Former City Council Member 1980-92 and 1996-2008 and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach 1984-86 Reba McClanan passed away on August 29, 2021, after a protracted battle with heart disease. Her decades of civic leadership no doubt left Virginia with thousands of trees whose shade improves the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens who will never know her name. Reba was a true "coal miner's daughter" as the oldest daughter of seven children of Hudson and Goldie Salyers from Eastern. As the daughter of a heart-of-gold miner, Reba's passions for learning and music kept her at the top of her class and ultimately forged a path for her to go to complete high school in Tennessee which opened the door for college. She attended Berea College, known for its commitment to giving Appalachian children of modest means a path to a good education. There she made lifelong friends who introduced her to an interesting international exchange program run by 4H for rural young adults. She spent nearly a year living on farms in both Northern and Southern Ireland and visiting Paris and London for the first of many times. This formative experience catalyzed lifelong passions for travel, Irish music & pretty much all things Irish. Upon her return to Kentucky, she began teaching. Another 4H foreign exchange alumnus craftily used his program directory to give Reba a call when he was passing through town, and soon Glenn McClanan had charmed Reba Salyers into coming with him back to Virginia, where he was attending UVA law school. Reba continued her teaching career in Waynesboro, Virginia. You know where this led. They married and soon (1964) they made their way back to his hometown of Virginia Beach where they landed on North Landing Road, then Barcelona Lane and then Burnt Mill Road for nearly 50 years. She taught at Virginia Beach High and Kellam High School. Glenn was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1972. Reba, seeing the impact that a committed public servant can make, was the first woman to run for office in Virginia Beach. After not winning in her first attempt, she built a base of support through civic involvement that led to her election in 1980. She was the epitome of an engaged citizen. The full list of her civic involvement would run the inkwell dry, but here are few of her civic involvements: -Virginia Beach Council of Garden Clubs: Past President -Virginia Beach Friends of the Library: Past President -League of Women Voters: Past President -Virginia Urban Forest Council, Past President -Founder Virginia Beach Clean Community Commission -Plaza Civic League and Garden Club: Past Officer -League of Women Voters, Past Executive Committee Member It was not just about policy; it was how she got things done. Reba was fearless and determined. She was resolute in her convictions that the city could both grow and do it with standards. Her ideology was not a partisan one. It was about a more engaged and livable community. Trees, landscaping, education and well-planned communities were paramount to politics. Many real estate developers eventually realized that "Reba's way" was both a necessary and ultimately a better way to build after initially viewing it otherwise. She was so honored in 2008 when the city council chose to create the Reba S. McClanan Fragrance Garden at Red Wing after her retirement. She lived as an example encouraging so many get involved in their community and working to serve all her constituents. She was called the "Voice of the Underdog" many times in public forums for these efforts. She was frequently seen at the courthouse educating thousands of high schoolers as a Virginia Beach Court docent. Personally, Reba's life was filled with a wide range of interests. She could always be found in a jewel-toned dress or suit driving a brightly colored convertible. She loved long lunches with friends trying to solve the world's problems. A night owl, she often kept her slightly nerdy kids up while she listened to country or Irish folk music until well after midnight. She was a voracious reader, devouring 5 newspapers a day and a few books a month. Her Home Economics background made her a great cook, including a special gift for making any pie that contained pecans. She was the only person ever to wear out a land line phone from excessive use; an ironic twist since she didn't speak on her first phone until college. Reba loved to plan wonderful family trips to ever more adventurous places. Starting with Florida, then the Grand Canyon, then Alaska and The Yukon, then India, Nepal, Australia, Southern Africa, the Amazon, Colombia, China, Egypt, Russia, most of Europe and Central America and the Caribbean. Exposing the children to such an array of destinations, Reba and Glenn passed on their wanderlust to their children. She was like a positivity weather system. Reba's "colorful cloud" gave her attention and praise to everyone. She made people feel like they are the most interesting person in the world, be they a governor or president, or a cab driver in New Delhi. She wanted to know about them and always found something to compliment them about and almost always ended with a smile or a laugh. Reba is survived by her three children: Martin McClanan (Portland, OR), Anne McClanan (Portland, Oregon) & Glenn McClanan (New York, New York) and 5 grandchildren Ian McClanan, Katie McClanan, Benjamin Hadad, Isabella McClanan and Luisa McClanan. Her sister Velinda Salyers and brothers Colby Salyers and Keith Salyers also survive their older sister. There will be a service celebrating her life on October 23, 2021 at 12 p.m., at the Holloman-Brown Funeral Home 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. Guests are encouraged to WEAR BRIGHT COLORS in to celebrate her on what would have been her 84th birthday weekend. Condolences may be offered at hollomon-brown.com. In lieu of flowers, Reba asked that you support any community or environmental organization of your choosing. Some the causes she supported were: Scenic Virginia - https://scenicvirginia.org/ Whitehurst-Buffington House -https://www.wbhouse.org Virginia Beach Beautification Commission: P. O. Box 1052, Va. Beach, VA 23451 Garden Clubs of VA Beach, c/o Dennie Kelley, 2316 Mariner's Way #303, VA Beach 23451
Obituary courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
William David Miller
William David Miller, 74, of Lower Little Paint, East Point, died Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Burial will follow in the Joe Blackburn Cemetery, Lower Little Paint.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Virginia Lou Morgan
Virginia Lou Morgan, 67, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 27, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 28, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Morgan Family Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hannah Howell Newsome
Hannah Howell Newsome, 96, of Grethel, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newsome Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gilford Osborne
Gilford Osborne, 65, of Grethel, died Friday, October 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral, Martin.
Burial followed in the Frasure Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Klora Osborne
Klora Osborne, 79, of Allen, died Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Memorial services were held Tuesday October 26, at the Allen Methodist Church, Allen.
Burial was held in Kinzer Family Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Danny Ousley
Danny Ousley, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, October 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson-Hubbard Cemetery, Spurlock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Donald Ray
Larry Donald Ray, 74, of Wheelwright, died Friday, October 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 26, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Vance Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Velinda Salyers
Velinda Salyers was a joyful, inquisitive, and loving person. Born in Floyd County, Kentucky as the youngest of 7 kids, she always rose to the occasion, starting with the responsibility as a teenager of spending nights caring for her terminally ill father. After graduating from Maytown High School, she attended Alice Lloyd College and then Berea College.
She then joined her oldest brother Glen in Texas, first working in a jewelry store where she developed a discerning eye for things that sparkled. Ambitious, she took classes at night while working full time and earned a computer science degree at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, part of her decades-long technology career at St Luke’s Health in Houston, Texas. She loved quilts and other fine crafts, live music and searching for the perfect piece of vintage jewelry. She also adored and followed the careers of her niece and two nephews. With her sister Reba, she loved to travel the world together-- visiting Spain, France, Colombia and many other far-flung places. Velinda passionately supported pet rescue, and she adored her two rescue cats. She was preceded in death by her siblings Reba, Brenda, Glen & Bruce, and is survived by her brothers Colby & Keith.
A service was held to honor her wonderful life at Hall Funeral Home in Martin, on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Lennice Tackett
Mary Lennice Tackett, 69 of Booker Branch, died Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on May 6, 1952, to the late Larry Crowe and Waunita Somers Morgan. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon Tackett; one daughter, Amy Kelly; three brothers: Timothy Morgan, Don Morgan and Whitney Morgan. She is survived by one son, Blayne (Misti) Tackett of Dorton; one brother, Chuck (Tammy) Hodge of Cambridge, Maryland; one sister, Trude (Leroy) Burton of Walhalla, South Carolina; five grandchildren: Dawson (Elaina) Kelly, Autumn Mullins, Zack (Erica) Tackett, Kyleigh (Clay) Tackett, Isaac (Chelsey) Tackett; and two great-grandchildren: Blakely Kelly and Zayne Sizemore. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, at the Beefhide First Alliance Church with Dolph Kelly and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Booker Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obuituary.
Phillip Eugene Tackett
Phillip Eugene Tackett, 60, of Virgie, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on November 16, 1960, to the late Onsby Lee and Alma Jewell Ray Tackett. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Conley Tackett, Jerry Tackett and Gordon Tackett. He is survived by two brothers: Scottie (Sandy) Tackett of Virgie, Onsby (Judy) Tackett of Virgie; three sister-in-laws: Carolyn Tackett of Virgie, Teresa Tackett of Virgie, Judy Tackett of Pikeville, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were held Tuesday October 26, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Calvary Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Lee Tackett Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
William Tackett
William Christopher Bryan Tackett, 28 of Garrison, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
He was born June 9, 1993, in Pikeville, to Paul Bryan (Kammie) Tackett of Grayson and Susan Holbrook Tackett (Darryl Elswick) of Hi Hat. He was the husband of Samantha Hurley Tackett. He worked in road construction, was a volunteer firefighter and a member of Old Time Baptist Church, Printer, Kentucky.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Christopher Brandon Ray Tackett of Garrison; brother and sisters: Brett Jonathan Webb of Grayson, Sylvia JoAnna Tackett of Richmond, Jessie Brooke Tackett of Richmond and Jazmyn Elswick of Hi Hat; maternal grandparents, James Earl and JoAnn Holbrook of Pikeville; paternal grandparents, Hershell and Linda Tackett of Teaberry, and Dottie Carper of Grayson; great grandmothers: Mearl Tackett of Teaberry, Pearl Jones of Teaberry, and Susie Cooper of Grayson; in-laws: Diana and David McCoy of Garrison, and Clark Hurley of Stopover; brothers-in-law: Joseph Hurley of Garrison and Jacob Hurley of Tennessee.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with Dakota Bentley officiating.
Burial will follow at Walker Tackett Cemetery, W. Tackett Lane, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Willis Frank Tackett
Willis Frank Tackett, 86 of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Indian Creek, died Friday, October 22, 2021 in Ohio.
He was born on May 23, 1935, to the late Curt and Gertrude Martin Tackett. He was a member of Virgie Baptist Church and formerly worked at Kentucky Power and also as a mine foreman. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Glema Ann Rowe; one grandchild, Samantha Jo Muncy; and one great-grandchild, Abigail Tackett. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Tackett; two sons: Douglas K. (Anita) Tackett of Virgie, Wesley K. (Rhonda) Tackett of Virgie; five grandchildren: Douglas C. Tackett, Josh Tackett, Neisha Osborne, Jonah Tackett, Noah Tackett; seven great-grandchildren: Rachel Tackett, Kearia Tackett, Jacoda Tackett, Andi Muncy, Dillon Muncy, Raelynn Osborne and Madilyn Tackett. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 26, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom officiating.
Burial followed in the Jack Osborne Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Watts
Larry Watts, 92, of Allen, died Monday, October 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, at Allen Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 28, at the church.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Sherree Marie Wright
Sherree Marie Wright, 64, of Printer, died Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery at Printer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.