Sherry Lynn Ayala
Sherry Lynn Ayala, 51, of Paintsville, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elmer Bentley
Elmer “Crowbar” Bentley, 63, of Auxier, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Jacky K. Blackburn, Sr.
Jacky K. Blackburn, Sr., 74, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hollie Blanton
Hollie Blanton, 80, of Allen, died Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Floyd Dean Blevins
Floyd Dean Blevins, 66, of Tram, died Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Paul Dye
Paul Dye, 78, of Tiro, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial will follow in the Dye Cemetery, Orkney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carlos Griffith
Carlos Vernon “Truman” Griffith, 77, of David, died Monday, September 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Randall Hollifield
Randall “Benny” Hollifield, 68, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 3, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Hollifield Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marion Kilburn
Marion Kilburn, 61, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Carroll Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christine Rankin May
Christine Rankin May died September 12, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James Andrew May; her parents, William Rankin and Mary Burns Rankin; her brother, William Rankin Jr.; her sister-in-law, Barbara M. Hopkins; her son-in-laws, Frank delaHoussaye Agnew and James Michael Gorman.
Christine is survived by her two daughters: Barbara May Hurst and Jamie May Agnew; as well as six grandchildren: J. Jonathan Gorman, Meagan L. Hurst, Margaret C. Agnew, Frank D. Agnew Jr., Sarah K. Agnew, and H. Quarles Agnew. She is also survived by many loving cousins.
Christine was born on September 5, 1926, in Falmouth. She graduated from Falmouth High School and attended Transylvania University where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority.
Christine was an avid volunteer for her daughters’ schools as well as the Silent Workers of King’s Daughters Hospital. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, and spending time with family and friends.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 8, at the Mayo-May Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice.
James Medlock
James Medlock, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, September 26, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 9, at the Fatboys Grill and Tavern, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Estill Mullins
Estill Mullins, 81, of Printer, died Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, at the Old Time Baptist Church, Printer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 6, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Lee Petty
William Lee “Bill” Petty, 73, of Melvin, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 4, at the Ligon Community Church, Ligon.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Manie Rowe
Manie Rowe, 30, of Auxier, died Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Memorial services were held Saturday, October 1, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Slone
Nancy Slone, 70, of Blue River, died Monday, October 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Slone Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Dean Stumbo
Robert Dean Stumbo, 64, of Versailles, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 4, at the Old Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edward Allen Tackett
Edward Allen “Cotton” Tackett. 89, of Melvin died Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born August 14, 1933, to the late Victor Leland and Effie Johnson Tackett. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Glenn Edward Tackett; and one sister, Esta Pearl Morin. He is survived by three sons: Allen Keith Tackett of Virgie, William Leland Tackett of Pikeville, Stephen Ira (Bea) Tackett of Melvin; one daughter, Dena Marie (Robert) Hart of Weeksbury; four brothers: Victor Eugene Tackett of Winchester Canal, Ohio, Virgil Lee Tackett of Weeksbury, Donald Keith Tackett of Versailles, Larry Dean Tackett of Melvin; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Tuesday October 4, at the Calvary Hope Baptist Church with Ray Grindstaff and Randall Holbrook officiating.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery at Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nicky Tackett
Nicky Tackett, 67, of Minnie, died Sunday, October 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Fork Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.